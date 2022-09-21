ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

PayMore bringing technology purchasing, recycling service to Round Rock in October

PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. The New York-based company will buy new, used and broken electronics to be securely recycled or traded for other merchandise. If a device cannot be purchased from a user, PayMore will still take the device for recycling, free of charge. www.paymore.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
96.9 WOUR

Historic Cities: 10 Metros With the Oldest Homes

When it comes to home ownership, some buyers prefer towns steeped in history, and given the opportunity, they'd choose to restore a historic home back to its former glory. Historic preservation is a way to maintain a city's uniqueness and show its story. While it's a popular concept for many cities, there are many places where some may feel differently. For instance, in Japan, homes are often demolished every 30 years. In America, residents in Austin, Texas are also less likely to find historic homes: The city had the highest percentage of new houses—those built after 2014—in this data set.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including new Clean Eatz, Pet Supplies Plus

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek water system in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for Plum Creek water system customers in eastern Hays County. The notice is due to a water main break causing a service outage to some customers on the east side of I-35 and affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County

Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
Community Impact Austin

The Trail Foundation announces rebrand in Austin

The Butler Hike and Bike trail was first developed in Austin over 50 years ago. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) The Trail Foundation—a nonprofit that manages the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake—announced Sept. 22 it is rebranding to The Trail Conservancy. The name change more accurately reflects the organization’s role in protecting the trail, as it was formally recognized as the primary steward for the trail by the city of Austin in June.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new pizza shop, sports bar

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County approves park improvements, moving Taylor Ambulance Station

Senior Director of Facilities Management Dale Butler presented the capital improvement plan to County Judge Bill Gravell and the four county commissioners Sept. 20. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court approved projects and budgets in the 2018-23 capital improvement program on Sept. 20, allocating about $17.5 million out...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kyle taps ZenCity for new community engagement platform

The city of Kyle has new digital platforms through ZenCity to optimize community engagement. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Kyle has a new community engagement platform through ZenCity, which was contracted and funded when the 2023-23 budget was approved, and presented to City Council at a meeting Sept. 20.
KYLE, TX
