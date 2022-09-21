Read full article on original website
Related
60-unit townhouse development set for downtown Round Rock gets rezoning approval
Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped property in east downtown Round Rock become a 60-unit townhouse development. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PayMore bringing technology purchasing, recycling service to Round Rock in October
PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. The New York-based company will buy new, used and broken electronics to be securely recycled or traded for other merchandise. If a device cannot be purchased from a user, PayMore will still take the device for recycling, free of charge. www.paymore.com.
Historic Cities: 10 Metros With the Oldest Homes
When it comes to home ownership, some buyers prefer towns steeped in history, and given the opportunity, they'd choose to restore a historic home back to its former glory. Historic preservation is a way to maintain a city's uniqueness and show its story. While it's a popular concept for many cities, there are many places where some may feel differently. For instance, in Japan, homes are often demolished every 30 years. In America, residents in Austin, Texas are also less likely to find historic homes: The city had the highest percentage of new houses—those built after 2014—in this data set.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including new Clean Eatz, Pet Supplies Plus
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Buda City Council set to discuss development agreement terms for 775-acre Persimmon project Sept. 20
Buda City Council will meet Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at 405 E. Loop St., Buda, to discuss terms for a development agreement with MileStone Community Builders. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Buda City Council is set to deliberate on and establish terms for consideration of a development agreement with MileStone...
fox7austin.com
Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek water system in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for Plum Creek water system customers in eastern Hays County. The notice is due to a water main break causing a service outage to some customers on the east side of I-35 and affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills.
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County
Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Trail Foundation announces rebrand in Austin
The Butler Hike and Bike trail was first developed in Austin over 50 years ago. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) The Trail Foundation—a nonprofit that manages the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake—announced Sept. 22 it is rebranding to The Trail Conservancy. The name change more accurately reflects the organization’s role in protecting the trail, as it was formally recognized as the primary steward for the trail by the city of Austin in June.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new pizza shop, sports bar
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ABJ: Downtown developer offers to pay $300K to move historic home
Intracorp Texas is garnering support for a density bonus that could help it build a 65-story tower in downtown Austin.
Water projects receive $19M in grants from Williamson County
Williamson County Commissioners Court approved $19 million in grants for water-related projects at the Sep. 20 Commissioners Court meeting at the county courthouse. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Two area agencies will receive a total of $19 million in grant money for water-related projects in Williamson County. These projects will bring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the actions against the District 1 councilman are 'a preliminary step until an investigation on the events in question is completed.'
Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
San Marcos city council passes new $298M budget, keeps tax rate same
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos every first and third Tuesday of the month. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Marcos city council held a second public hearing Sept. 20 adopting the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget and tax rate. The budget passed...
CBS Austin
Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek customers in Hays County due to main line break
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued Saturday for Plum Creek customers in Hays County due to a water main break. According to a Facebook post by Texas Water Utilities, the notice covers subdivisions Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills. When the...
Pet Paradise offering resort-style treatment, veterinary care in Cedar Park
Pet boarding service and wellness provider Pet Paradise opened Aug. 18 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy Pet Paradise) Pet wellness provider Pet Paradise opened at 1204 Arrow Point Drive, Cedar Park, on Aug. 18, making it the second Austin-area location. Pet Paradise offers veterinary care, resort-style day camp, overnight boarding and...
Williamson County approves park improvements, moving Taylor Ambulance Station
Senior Director of Facilities Management Dale Butler presented the capital improvement plan to County Judge Bill Gravell and the four county commissioners Sept. 20. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court approved projects and budgets in the 2018-23 capital improvement program on Sept. 20, allocating about $17.5 million out...
Kyle taps ZenCity for new community engagement platform
The city of Kyle has new digital platforms through ZenCity to optimize community engagement. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Kyle has a new community engagement platform through ZenCity, which was contracted and funded when the 2023-23 budget was approved, and presented to City Council at a meeting Sept. 20.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0