CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cordova Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals on charges of burglary and theft of property Wednesday. On Wednesday, CPD Chief Krimson Culverson was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle at a residence he had not seen before. He noted the tag number and continued with his patrol. Approximately […]

CORDOVA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO