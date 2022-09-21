Read full article on original website
2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-runs now identified
Two pedestrians were killed in hit-and-runs in Jefferson County late last week, and their names have now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, and Brian Allen Wyatt, 41, of Birmingham. Self was killed about 2:15 p.m....
Man killed in Birmingham motorcycle crash identified
A Birmingham man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
BPD: Suspect shot after pointing gun at police
According to a post from the BPD, the shooting took place in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley.
wbrc.com
State seeks death penalty in Vestavia church shooting case
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The state will seek the death penalty in the deadly St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting case, it confirmed Monday. Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is charged with capital murder of two or more people. He’s accused of opening fire at a church potluck in June 2022, killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds.
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 196- Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation
Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylon Palmore. Jaylon Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South. The suspect...
wbrc.com
Shooting death under investigation at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road Apartments. TVCU reports that on Sept. 24 around 11:00 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police were called to the location on a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim who was shot dead, according to TVCU. The Violent Crimes Unit was brought in to conduct an investigation.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham officer involved in shooting in Ensley area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting involving their officers Saturday afternoon in Ensley. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 30th Street on a domestic disturbance. A man called saying he was having trouble with his adult son who was armed....
Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death
A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
Shelby Reporter
Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident
HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
Suspect sought in fatal Jefferson County hit-and-run
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are searching for a suspect vehicle after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was hit by a black Ford F-150 on the 700 block of Lock 17 Road around 2:15 p.m. The vehicle should have […]
2 arrested on home burglary charges in Cordova
CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cordova Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals on charges of burglary and theft of property Wednesday. On Wednesday, CPD Chief Krimson Culverson was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle at a residence he had not seen before. He noted the tag number and continued with his patrol. Approximately […]
Tuscaloosa man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman at a Publix
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman at a Tuscaloosa Publix Thursday. On Tuesday, TPD officers responded to calls at the Publix location on University Boulevard where a 64-year-old woman reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown man. The attack began when the victim and suspect […]
Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband
A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
Burglary suspect arrested after hours-long standoff charged in new break-in after jail release; ‘It’s frustrating,’ police say
A burglary suspect who held police at bay for hours in Pleasant Grove is facing new charges after authorities say he committed another break-in less than a week after being released from jail. Darryl Demetrius Miles, 50, was initially arrested Sept. 7 following an hours-long standoff at his Pleasant Grove...
Pedestrian killed in afternoon hit-and-run in Jefferson County
A search is underway for a driver who authorities say fatally struck a pedestrian in Jefferson County. The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Lock 17 Road, said sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Sheriff’s investigators are searching...
2 injured in Oneonta plane crash
According to a post from the City of Oneonta, first responders were notified of an aircraft crash that happened just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field around 8:17 a.m.
wbrc.com
Blount County adding new jail tracking system to improve inmate and correctional officer safety
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County is increasing security at the county jail. It’s to help keep inmates and officers extra safe. Blount County’s inmate registry list is constantly updating with inmates from all over the state booking in and out. Now, Sheriff Mark Moon said they have new technology to make sure everyone in the jail stays safe.
