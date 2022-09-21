Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
KULR8
Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times
BILLINGS, Mont - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Ave. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this specific Holiday gas station has been hit eight times since December 2021. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one...
KULR8
Billings veteran walked 22 miles to raise awareness for veteran suicide
BILLINGS, Mont. - To raise awareness of veteran suicide, a Billings veteran walked 22 miles, carrying 22 pounds and the names of 22 Montana veterans who have committed suicide. Veteran Frank Barnes did the walk on September 22 as part of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Barnes said the number...
KULR8
Joliet shuts out Forsyth 52-0
JOLIET--The Joliet J-Hawks are unbeaten so far this season and they're hoping to keep that momentum going, but they're going to have to do it at home against the Forsyth Dogies on homecoming night. The J-Hawks dominated on all sides of the ball, scoring touchdowns on both offense and defense,...
KULR8
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Big Horn. County through 300 PM MDT... At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7. miles west of Lodge Grass, or 26 miles south of Hardin, moving. northeast at 30...
KULR8
Billings Food Bank re-opens Fortin’s Café and Gift Shop and begins their culinary job skills program
BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Food Bank has re-opened the doors to the Fortin’s Cafe and Gift Shop, after three years of being closed to COVID-19. Not only is Fortin's Cafe and Gift Shop serving up $5.00barbecue on Fridays, if the weather allows, they are also offering a tuition-free culinary job skills program through the Fortin's Culinary Center.
KULR8
Local market offers accessible and affordable fresh food
BILLINGS, Mont. - Farmers' markets offer an opportunity for the community to connect and access to farm to table local goods. The Billings Gardeners' Market is aiming to make this both accessible and affordable. It had taken place at South park, offering fresh produce, baked goods and handmade crafts every Thursday in June for the past decade.
KULR8
Billings West girls, Bozeman boys win Eastern AA Divisional Golf
BOZEMAN- The Bozeman boys and Billings West girls were the big winners on Friday in Bozeman at the Eastern AA divisional golf tournament. Bozeman took the top spot with a team total of 624. Bozeman Gallatin was second at 654 and Billings Skyview third at 659. The Hawks were led...
