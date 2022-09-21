ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Smith Johnson

These mounds are America's oldest human-made structures, older than the pyramids of Egypt

The LSU Campus Mounds pictured here are the oldest known man-made structures in the Americas.Photo: LSU. Researchers have found America's oldest human-made structure at Louisiana State University's (LSU) campus. Louisiana State University has two grassy mounds of about 20 feet in height. It is believed it was old but after analyzing burnt animal bones, reed, and cane plants. The radiocarbon dating results showed that the mounds were constructed thousands of years ago.
The Guardian

Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned

I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
Outsider.com

Trail of Slime in Airport Leads Customs Agents to Bags of Illegal Giant Snails

Customs officers at a German airport say they followed a trail of slime to an illegal stash of nearly 100 giant African land snails this month. According to a statement on Sept. 16, officials tripped over one of the snails, which can grow as large as 8 inches and weigh as much as two pounds, while inspecting a baggage truck at the Duesseldorf Airport. Because of its size, they believed it was a toy until it began to move.
Outdoor Life

Hunting Iguanas in Old Mexico, a Story From the Archives

This story, “Old Gluefoot” first ran in the July 1952 issue of Outdoor Life. THE FIRST TIME I saw an iguana I felt both revulsion and fear. The thing crossed the highway between Taxco and Cuernavaca, Mexico, while I was driving with Bill Gulick. It was about three feet long, and it looked for all the world like a small dragon or prehistoric brontosaurus. But what amazed me was its terrific speed. I’d always thought that cold blooded animals move sluggishly. But that dark gray lizard just streaked across the road ahead of us.
Phys.org

Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri for first time

The Longhorned tick causes the loss of millions of dollars in agricultural revenue to cattle producers worldwide, and it is now in northern Missouri. Originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, this tick was first found in the United States in 2017 in New Jersey. It has since reached the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwestern regions of the U.S., and now has been discovered in northern Missouri for the first time by researchers at the University of Missouri.
Phys.org

Search for clues may explain collapse of ancient city in Mexico

Built more than a thousand years before the Aztec arrived in central Mexico, Teotihuacan was once one of the largest cities in the world. Its stone temples, comparable in size to Egypt's pyramids, still draw fascinated visitors, as does the mystery surrounding the city's sudden fall around 550 AD. To...
