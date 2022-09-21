Read full article on original website
Detroit News predictions: Michigan State football vs. Minnesota
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan State-Minnesota game at Spartan Stadium (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network/760). ► Matt Charboneau: Minnesota has quickly become the team to beat in the Big Ten West, but that is...
Chippewa Valley junior quarterback Andrew Schuster keeps family tradition going
Clinton Township — Andrew Schuster was warming up on the sidelines before participating in Clinton Township Chippewa Valley’s practice Tuesday. It’s a big week for Chippewa Valley — 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in The News Super 20 — and nobody knows that more than Schuster, a junior quarterback.
Friday's high school football: Dakota rallies to 28-17 win over Chippewa Valley
Macomb – Ethan Hamby rallied Macomb Dakota back from a 17-14 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Chippewa Valley 28-17 Friday night, pushing its streak to four straight wins in the intense MAC Red rivalry. Dakota (5-0), ranked No. 8 in The News Super 20 poll, trailed No. 4 Chippewa Valley...
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation
The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules
Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
Man arrested in stabbing death of Waterford Twp. man
Authorities have arrested a 62-year-old Pontiac man in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The suspect, who was not named, allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler once in the chest on Thursday night, authorities said in a statement. Lewis-Lefler...
Muhammad Altantawi sentenced to 35-60 years in mother's murder
Muhammad Altantawi, who was 16 years old at the time of the murder of his mother in 2017, was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison for her death. In 2017, Nada Huranieh, 35, was smothered to death with a damp cloth or towel and was likely dead before being thrown out of a second-floor window in the family's Farmington Hills home, an autopsy found.
