ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State football vs. Minnesota

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan State-Minnesota game at Spartan Stadium (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network/760). ► Matt Charboneau: Minnesota has quickly become the team to beat in the Big Ten West, but that is...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder

Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Minnesota State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Detroit News

Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation

The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules

Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man arrested in stabbing death of Waterford Twp. man

Authorities have arrested a 62-year-old Pontiac man in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The suspect, who was not named, allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler once in the chest on Thursday night, authorities said in a statement. Lewis-Lefler...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Muhammad Altantawi sentenced to 35-60 years in mother's murder

Muhammad Altantawi, who was 16 years old at the time of the murder of his mother in 2017, was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison for her death. In 2017, Nada Huranieh, 35, was smothered to death with a damp cloth or towel and was likely dead before being thrown out of a second-floor window in the family's Farmington Hills home, an autopsy found.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy