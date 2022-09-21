ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Karla Hernández suggests Charlie Crist’s pro-choice position may have limits

"We certainly want to at least go back to what we had." Charlie Crist would like to eliminate restrictions on abortion, but questions remain about how far he would go. Crist’s running mate said Saturday she is not entirely sure how far he would be willing to go in creating the right to later-term procedures, suggesting that the law prior to this year would be a sufficient restoration.
Action News Jax

Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says his team is in constant contact with the Florida Department of Emergency Management. “We are no strangers to stressful weather events & this time is no different. We don’t panic, we prepare!”, he said in a video message on Sunday, Sept. 25.
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
First Coast News

Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling

Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
First Coast News

Woman killed in Moncrief was recent grad with military aspirations, mom tells MAAD Dads

The woman killed earlier this week in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville has been identified by members of her family, according to a community organization. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says that Gabrielle Bolton died as a result of the incident. The group says her mother wanted to identify the 18-year-old in order to share with the community that her daughter's life mattered.
WSAV News 3

Operation Coastal Flood leads to 30 arrests in 3 days

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that 30 arrests have been made across Glynn County and surrounding areas after kicking off Operation Coastal Flood. On Monday, September 12, 2022, local law enforcement agencies in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood in an effort to facilitate the arrest of […]
