WCJB
Lake Shore Hospital Authority will meet to consider a new budget and proposals
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will consider a new budget and proposals on Monday. These proposals and budget come from outside groups who would like to use parts of their facility. The meeting will begin around 5 p.m. You will be able to attend virtually...
floridapolitics.com
Karla Hernández suggests Charlie Crist’s pro-choice position may have limits
"We certainly want to at least go back to what we had." Charlie Crist would like to eliminate restrictions on abortion, but questions remain about how far he would go. Crist’s running mate said Saturday she is not entirely sure how far he would be willing to go in creating the right to later-term procedures, suggesting that the law prior to this year would be a sufficient restoration.
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says his team is in constant contact with the Florida Department of Emergency Management. “We are no strangers to stressful weather events & this time is no different. We don’t panic, we prepare!”, he said in a video message on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Ashley Moody, Clay County Sheriff’s Offices Shut Down Major Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
State Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) teamed up to shut down a fentanyl trafficking operation in Clay County. This week, Moody announced that as a result of the investigation, CCSO arrested two suspects who ordered and then distributed...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County encourages residents to ready storm preparedness plans
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Depression 9. Currently, there is no immediate threat to the area. According to officials, the movement of the storm over the next several days will determine if there may be a threat to Columbia County. “Residents and visitors should use this time to...
Financial assistance available to struggling Jacksonville residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Times are tough for many people around the First Coast. At the beginning of the week, roughly 45,000 customers were at risk for having their utilities disconnected due to overdue electric bills with JEA after it ended its summer 'grace period'. On Thursday, JEA says 1,055...
News4Jax.com
Clay County officials prepare for possible flooding in Black Creek as Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are getting prepared for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to bring strong winds and intense rain known to cause massive flooding in the Black Creek area. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward urged residents on Sunday...
Parents: Florida 2nd grader instructed to ‘send picture doing reading homework in bathtub’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The parents of a Florida second-grader said their child was withdrawn from school after they questioned an assignment in which their daughter was instructed to “send a picture of you doing reading homework in the bathtub.”. Misty Dunham and her husband Christopher, of Jacksonville, said...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County to distribute sandbags
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling
Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
Woman killed in Moncrief was recent grad with military aspirations, mom tells MAAD Dads
The woman killed earlier this week in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville has been identified by members of her family, according to a community organization. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says that Gabrielle Bolton died as a result of the incident. The group says her mother wanted to identify the 18-year-old in order to share with the community that her daughter's life mattered.
Operation Coastal Flood leads to 30 arrests in 3 days
BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that 30 arrests have been made across Glynn County and surrounding areas after kicking off Operation Coastal Flood. On Monday, September 12, 2022, local law enforcement agencies in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood in an effort to facilitate the arrest of […]
New affordable housing for seniors at Hogan Creek Towers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are now new options for affordable housing in Jacksonville. Today was the grand opening of the newly renovated Hogan Creek Towers. Action News Jax was there for the ribbon cutting and according to The Jacksonville Housing Authority, the renovation benefits local seniors. Hogan Creek Towers...
Convicted felon, former Ga. pastor used COVID-19 grants to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former south Georgia pastor who is also a three-time convicted felon, mortician, restauranteur and tax preparer has pleaded guilty to lying to get federal COVID-19 small business assistance. Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest was sentenced to 29 months in prison with three years...
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
Deputies investigating undetermined death at Omega Park
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported an investigation into an undetermined death at Omega Park in Middleburg. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information. Deputies report that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat...
All lanes of I-295 South open near Dames Point Bridge after Police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-295 Southbound have opened up near the Dames Point Bridge. ORIGINAL: Due to Police activity, the right Northbound lane of I-295 by the Dames Point Bridge has been closed. A crash has been reported on I-295 East South by the Dames Point...
JTA board member arrested for DUI, was driving through red lights, Jacksonville police report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Transportation Authority board member was arrested Friday after police say he was driving under the influence. Kevin Holzendorf, 55, was spotted by an officer driving through “two steady red lights at Monument Rd. and Interstate 295,” according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
