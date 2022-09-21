ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jude Bellingham at centre of massive £130m summer transfer battle with Man Utd and Chelsea among FIVE clubs interested

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CHELSEA and Manchester United are among FIVE European clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer, according to reports.

Bellingham, 19, joined Borussia Dortmund in a £25million transfer from Birmingham City two years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R90lM_0i4k2cWr00
Borussia Dortmund want at least £130m for Bellingham Credit: Getty

He snubbed Man Utd in favour of the move to Germany, but the Red Devils have refused to give up in their pursuit of the teen.

According to The Athletic, United are in a transfer race along with four other clubs.

Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are also eager to sign Bellingham while Real Madrid retain a strong interest.

But, Borussia Dortmund are demanding at least £130m for the young star which would make him the most expensive English player of all-time - surpassing Jack Grealish and his £100m move to Man City last year.

Bellingham made his 100th appearance for Dortmund last week.

Since arriving at Signal Iduna Park he's scored 13 goals and assisted 18, making him one of the club's most valuable players.

His consistent performances have also seen him earn a regular spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Last year Bellingham became the youngest-ever English player to appear at a major tournament when he made a substitute appearance against Croatia during Euro 2020.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

And now he could be given the opportunity to shine on the World stage as England prepare for the World Cup in November.

Bellingham was given another international call-up last week ahead of England's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season

Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
Yardbarker

Manchester United and Arsenal continue to monitor Serie A midfielder

Manchester United and Arsenal are continuing to monitor Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. That’s according to Fichajes, who claim that Lazio are yet to reach an agreement with Milinkovic-Savic over a new contract. The report claims he is considering leaving the club, hence why a new deal is yet to be signed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ronald Koeman claims Joan Laporta blocked Barcelona move for Gini Wijnaldum

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked a transfer move for Gini Wijnaldum in 2021. La Blaugrana were tracking the former PSV midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. However, despite making positive steps towards...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#European#Borussia Dortmund#Athletic#Real Madrid#English
Daily Mail

'Come to Udinese!': Italian club send a cheeky invitation to Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Serie A side after their flying start to the season... as they jokingly offer the Man United star a way out of Old Trafford on social media

Udinese have cheekily asked Cristiano Ronaldo if he would like to join the club in a post on social media. The Friulian side currently sit third in the Serie A table after picking up 16 points in their opening seven games thanks to five wins a draw - and were hoping to capitalise on their strong start to the campaign by jokingly asking the United star to sign for them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Micah Richards has to ‘do a double-take’ when looking at Liverpool target – Klopp allegedly a ‘huge admirer’

Micah Richards still can’t believe how young Jude Bellingham is given the player continues to run the midfield ‘in games of the highest standards’. It’s a fact that beggars belief no doubt for much of Europe’s top outfits and will certainly be one of many reasons as to why the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and many more pursue the Englishman relentlessly in the next summer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United admit pay-outs to get rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick cost them £24.7m... after sacking manager four months into a three-year contract - and cancelling his replacement's consultancy role

Manchester United's annual financial report shows that they spent £24.7million on getting rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick over the last year. The club recorded a net loss of £115.5million for the financial year up to 30 June 2022, compared with £92.2million in 2021. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets 'is set to join David Beckham's Inter Miami for free next summer' when the 34-year-old's contract expires... bringing an end to his 17-year spell at the Nou Camp

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is expected to move to the MLS next summer by joining Inter Miami, according to reports. The 34-year-old was linked with a move to the United States in the most recent transfer market with David Beckham's MLS franchise circling. And now he looks set to close...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Women’s Super League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to the Emirates on Saturday to try and upset their rivals Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.Both teams came away with a win in the first round of the league last weekend and so could both top the table win a victory over the other.Spurs face a mountain to club though as Arsenal are set to break the WSL attendance record with around 45,000 expected at the home of the Gunners.Tottenham have a not so secret weapon in Ashleigh Neville though. She scored the goal of the round last weekend with a magnificent 40-yard hit which...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Patrice Evra Says Top Four Is Still The Target For Manchester United

Manchester United have been on a resurgence of positive form following two opening defeats in the 22/23 Premier League season. Erik Ten Hag’s side haven’t dropped a point in the Premier League since beating Liverpool at home. However, United legend, Patrice Evra has reinforced the point that finishing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could host Euro 2028 matches

It’s the international break and there’s no football to talk about. So in such times as these, what do we have to fall back on as a discussion point?. That’s right, #banter. The Times of London is reporting this morning that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of the football grounds in contention to host matches as part of the UK and Ireland’s bid to host the 2028 European Championships. And do you know which stadium is NOT in contention to host EURO 28 matches?
UEFA
Yardbarker

Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager

Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
766K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy