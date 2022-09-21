ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Aidan Hutchinson Does Not Practice Wednesday

By John Maakaron
 5 days ago

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was not spotted Wednesday at the portion of practice open to the media.

The No. 2 overall pick suffered a "charley horse" leg injury against the Washington Commanders .

While it was described by the No. 2 overall pick as just a “football injury” after the game, it kept him out of Wednesday's practice.

Also not spotted at practice: Jonah Jackson , John Cominsky and D'Andre Swift.

Replacement for John Cominsky

Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted that Austin Bryant could replace the injured Cominsky, who had surgery on his injured thumb Tuesday.

“He's been playing at a very high level. He'll be one of those guys that somebody has got to pick up the slack of his production, because he's got a ton of silent production, stuff you don't always see on the stat sheets,” Campbell said. “He's been a force, and he's one of the reasons we got some of the sacks we got the other day. He's taking two (blockers) out of there, doing exactly what he's asked to do. He's unselfish, and he's all effort, all the time. He's been a good fit for us."

Both Bryant and Demetrius Taylor could be called upon to step in to fill the void.

Bryant was inactive for Detroit’s Week 2 contest against the Commanders, as Julian Okwara returned to the playing field.

