Wilmington, DE

Delaware LIVE News

Meet the candidates for Delaware state auditor

In the race for state auditor, Delawareans have two choices: Democrat Lydia York, a career accountant and attorney, and Republican Janice Lorrah, an attorney who rose to prominence by suing Delaware’s governor over his COVID-era school mask mandate. Both say they’re running to restore integrity to the Office of the Auditor — a position that traditionally doesn’t get much attention, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
POZ

Folks at AIDS Walk Delaware Raise HIV Funds and Get Vaxxed

The 36th annual AIDS Walk Delaware added a shot of something new: participants at the HIV fundraising event had the chance to get monkeypox and flu vaccines. “[Monkeypox] is greatly affecting gay men or men who have sex with men,” John Beckley, the director of development and marketing at AIDS Delaware, told WHYY.org. “The same way that we were here at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic and the HIV virus, we should step up and see what we can do for the community by providing the vaccine at our walk.”
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County rises to the occasion

Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions

DOVER, Del. - A federal judge has barred Delaware from enforcing prohibitions on the manufacture and possession of homemade "ghost guns" that can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling comes in a lawsuit filed by gun-rights advocates after Democratic Gov....
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Ground broken on new Kent County Family Court

Just three months after the groundbreaking of Sussex County’s new Family Court building, officials gathered in Dover Thursday to kick off construction of Kent County’s Family Court. The $117.7 million, three-story, 106,711 square-foot building, located at the corner of South Governors Avenue and Water Street, will be more than three times larger than the existing courthouse — expansion officials say ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Woman and Infant Child

The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cassandra Brasch, 40 of Wilmington and her daughter Palmer Yetter, 6 months of age. (Wilmington, Del.-19802) On Saturday, (9/24), New Castle County Police responded to the 100 block of E. Thirty-Ninth Street in Pennrose for the report of a missing person. Officers learned Cassandra left the residence on Thursday (9/22) during the afternoon hours. Family members reported that Cassandra has not been taking her prescribed medication and there is a real concern for her safety and that of her 6-month-old daughter Palmer.
WILMINGTON, DE
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Dover, Firefly experiencing water discoloration problems

Dover's water system has experienced a problem just in time for the start of the Firefly Music Festival. Dover Public Works announced last night that some water in their system near the Festival was turning brown, due to an issue near the Persimmon Creek. Firefly officials were offering bottled water...
DOVER, DE
phl17.com

B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans

NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarepublic.org

City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8

The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
MILFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

State seeks input on plan for Cooch’s Bridge site

The 1777 Battle of Cooch’s Bridge was the only one fought on Delaware soil and the first time that the Stars and Stripes were flown in battle. With such a storied history, you might be surprised to learn you could have a say in the site’s future. Well, you do. The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will hold three ... Read More
NEWARK, DE

