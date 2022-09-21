Read full article on original website
‘We’re in this together’: Delaware expands initiative pairing nurses with new moms
Robin Washington boasts to registered nurse Nate’ Morris about her 19-month-old daughter Delilah. “She walks around like she’s a little teenager,’’ Washington says with pride. “She’s a sweetheart,” Morris replies. “So miniature and so cute.”. The two women are chatting in the living...
Meet the candidates for Delaware state auditor
In the race for state auditor, Delawareans have two choices: Democrat Lydia York, a career accountant and attorney, and Republican Janice Lorrah, an attorney who rose to prominence by suing Delaware’s governor over his COVID-era school mask mandate. Both say they’re running to restore integrity to the Office of the Auditor — a position that traditionally doesn’t get much attention, ... Read More
Folks at AIDS Walk Delaware Raise HIV Funds and Get Vaxxed
The 36th annual AIDS Walk Delaware added a shot of something new: participants at the HIV fundraising event had the chance to get monkeypox and flu vaccines. “[Monkeypox] is greatly affecting gay men or men who have sex with men,” John Beckley, the director of development and marketing at AIDS Delaware, told WHYY.org. “The same way that we were here at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic and the HIV virus, we should step up and see what we can do for the community by providing the vaccine at our walk.”
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
fox29.com
Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions
DOVER, Del. - A federal judge has barred Delaware from enforcing prohibitions on the manufacture and possession of homemade "ghost guns" that can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling comes in a lawsuit filed by gun-rights advocates after Democratic Gov....
Narrow Delaware beach highway under threat from climate change
Even on sunny days, southern Delaware’s Route 1 has been overtopped with water from tidal flooding between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. Tropical storms and even nor’easters also threaten to cut off access to the highway that runs along a thin strip of land between the ocean and the bay.
Ground broken on new Kent County Family Court
Just three months after the groundbreaking of Sussex County’s new Family Court building, officials gathered in Dover Thursday to kick off construction of Kent County’s Family Court. The $117.7 million, three-story, 106,711 square-foot building, located at the corner of South Governors Avenue and Water Street, will be more than three times larger than the existing courthouse — expansion officials say ... Read More
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Woman and Infant Child
The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cassandra Brasch, 40 of Wilmington and her daughter Palmer Yetter, 6 months of age. (Wilmington, Del.-19802) On Saturday, (9/24), New Castle County Police responded to the 100 block of E. Thirty-Ninth Street in Pennrose for the report of a missing person. Officers learned Cassandra left the residence on Thursday (9/22) during the afternoon hours. Family members reported that Cassandra has not been taking her prescribed medication and there is a real concern for her safety and that of her 6-month-old daughter Palmer.
WDEL 1150AM
Appo School District tells parents double-shooting 'not connected' to football game
Appoquinimink School District officials sent an email to their community Sunday night saying a double-shooting outside a rivalry game was not connected to the football contest. Two people were shot on Bunker Hill Road, just east of Choptank Road, around 9:15 p.m. Friday night, just as the game between Appoquinimink...
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
WDEL 1150AM
Dover, Firefly experiencing water discoloration problems
Dover's water system has experienced a problem just in time for the start of the Firefly Music Festival. Dover Public Works announced last night that some water in their system near the Festival was turning brown, due to an issue near the Persimmon Creek. Firefly officials were offering bottled water...
Delaware River Fest returns Saturday with free pedal boat and ferry rides
The Delaware River Fest is back fully in person this year, with free activities for all ages in both Philadelphia and Camden. “We want to connect people with the river,” said Chesa Blom, Philadelphia community coordinator with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, which is co-hosting the event. The...
phl17.com
B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans
NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
firststateupdate.com
DIAA: Adults Only At Tonight’s Archmere Academy Howard Game After Middletown Shooting
The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) will limit the number of spectators at tonight’s football game between Archmere Academy and Howard after two teens were shot outside of a Middletown football game. In recent weeks two other football games were interrupted by disturbance and fleeing spectators. On September 2,...
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8
The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
State seeks input on plan for Cooch’s Bridge site
The 1777 Battle of Cooch’s Bridge was the only one fought on Delaware soil and the first time that the Stars and Stripes were flown in battle. With such a storied history, you might be surprised to learn you could have a say in the site’s future. Well, you do. The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will hold three ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
As Xylazine arrives in Delaware's drug supply, users and harm reduction experts search for responses
Drug users and harm reduction workers in Delaware report the veterinary tranquilizer Xylazine is increasingly seen in the state’s drug supply, especially in fentanyl sold in New Castle County. Xylazine isn’t yet well-understood by drug and public health researchers, leaving users and outreach workers to begin searching for ways...
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
