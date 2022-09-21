Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse September 9-16, 2022
Destination Sturgeon Bay is hosting a photo contest to encourage photographers to capture the lifestyle, beauty and culture of the community through a camera lens. The individual who takes the winning photo will receive $500. The photo will appear in globally distributed marketing efforts, and, with the help of The Gnoshery, it will be converted […]
Door County Pulse
DC Published Authors Collective: J.B. Sensenbrenner
J.B. Sensenbrenner is a lifelong writer and an avid traveler, outdoorsman and environmentalist who divides his time among New Orleans, Appleton and the lakefront home south of Sturgeon Bay where he and his family have lived for more than 50 years. His published works include Cracked Sidewalks: A Novel, Dogging...
Door County Pulse
Four Generations at Hickey Brothers Fishery
The largest crowd to attend a meeting of the Baileys Harbor Historical Society in several years recently heard an entertaining and educational presentation by Dennis Hickey about the history of commercial fishing in Door County. Before there were roads – and certainly no bridges – connecting the peninsula with the...
Door County Pulse
Local Photographer Finalist in Book Awards
Door County resident and amateur photographer Thomas Jordan was a finalist in the photography category of the 2022 International Book Awards (IBA), sponsored by the American Book Fest, for his work Black. White. And Shades of Gray. His book Wandering and Wondering in Black and White was a finalist in the 2021 IBA competition, and One Week in Cuba was a finalist in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
Meet Local Authors at Book Fair
Write On, Door County will host its second Door County Author and Book Fair on Oct. 1, 10 am – 3 pm. The free, family-friendly event will take place outdoors under a large canopy tent, where authors and attendees will be protected in the event of inclement weather. Dozens...
Door County Pulse
DCU Girls Swimmers Swamp New London
The Door County United (DCU) high school girls swimming team dominated its home dual meet Thursday against New London at the Door County YMCA’s Carla and Ellsworth Peterson Aquatic Center in Sturgeon Bay. DCU’s varsity topped New London, 131-39, with the junior varsity also winning, 91-45. Highlights among...
Door County Pulse
Creative Opportunities for the Absolute Beginner
If stick figures are the extent of your artistic ability, the process of improving your skills might seem intimidating – especially in Door County, where we’re surrounded by seasoned artists. But you can go from doodles to Dalí (well, almost) thanks to local stores and galleries that offer an array of classes for beginners all year-round.
Door County Pulse
The Story Artist
In the studio with painter and musician Jeanne Kuhns. In both her painting and her music, Jeanne Kuhns likes to create stories. But it wasn’t always that way. In her art, she first had to overcome some old habits of a zoology major. “I was more of a realist...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Controversial ‘Pre-Pup’ Wolf Count Coming
The numbers may be revealed during the Sept. 28 NRB meeting. Don’t be surprised if wolf-management opponents are howling during the Sept. 28 state Natural Resources Board meeting in Ashland. In an agenda that’s heavy with air-quality, waste-management and water issues, the most press will likely come after an...
Door County Pulse
Prepping for Door County’s Fall Runs
Running season is far from over. It’s prime weather for those who love to pound the pavement, and Door County offers up some fall classics in the weeks ahead. Kicking off Autumnfest Saturday in Baileys Harbor, the Hey Hey 5k starts and ends at the Door County Brewing Co. taproom. Register on site Friday from 6-9 pm or Saturday morning at 7 am.
Door County Pulse
New Poetry Collection by Karen Wilson
Karen Wilson is no stranger to the Door County poetry scene, having participated in workshops and critique groups since 2003. She’s also been a featured poet in the Dickinson poetry series and the Peninsula Pulse, and she’s a founding member of the Door County Poets Collective. Now Baileys...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Jacalyn Anne Lutz Margittay
Jacalyn Anne Lutz Margittay, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, died in the early morning of September 16th, 2022 after a fatal accident while vacationing in Scotland. Jacalyn was born in Philadelphia, PA, in 1952. She moved with her family to St. Paul in the late 60’s and graduated from Bloomfield Hills Andover High School in 1970. She then attended Central Michigan State where she excelled in Journalism and Communications.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Door County Pulse
New Website Helps Visitors ‘Explore the Door’
The Door County Coastal Byway – a National and Wisconsin Scenic Byway – has released an enhanced, smartphone-compatible website at doorcountycoastalbyway.org that’s designed to make it easy for travelers to learn about and access all the natural and recreational wonders in Door County. The Door byway showcases...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Grateful for Road Construction
A great big thank-you to everyone who has worked on this season’s road construction: planners, engineers, fundraisers, excavators, pavers and anyone else taking part in designing, scheduling and executing such a wonderful job of improving the roads – especially the stretch of Highway 57/42 coming into Sturgeon Bay to the Bayview Bridge. As someone who lives along that section, I am especially grateful for the improved safety of the intersections and turn protection.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Marilyn Ruth Haugen
Marilyn Ruth Haugen (nee Siggens) died on the morning of September 14 with her son, Tim, at her side. Marilyn was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on January 20, 1930, the youngest of two children born to J. Clifford and Charlotte Siggens. Marilyn attended Eau Claire High School, graduating in 1947. Following high school, she attended UW Eau Claire where she received a degree in elementary education, graduating in 1951. On June 20, 1952, she married Roald Christian Haugen. They had dated for 5 ½ years prior to their wedding, and they were married for 65 ½ years. Theirs was a love story spanning 71 years.
Door County Pulse
Fifty Years in the Family at White Gull Inn
Like a scene plucked from a Currier and Ives painting, the village of Fish Creek is known for historical buildings that tell the story of the community’s past. One of them, the White Gull Inn, will be the focus of the next installment in the Gibraltar Historical Association’s Gibraltar Talks series Sept. 22, 7 pm, when Meredith Coulson-Kanter will present “Fifty Years in the Family” and share how her family came to own the inn and restaurant.
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Roscoe
Roscoe is a shy but sweet, 13-year-old kitty who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This timid senior enjoys gentle pets and likes to look outside from his window perch. Like all cats at WHS, Roscoe (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50987131) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped...
Door County Pulse
Meeting to Watch: Sevastopol
Child Care Center Rezoning Heading to County Board. A new child care center that would allow for the care of 60 additional children has checked off another required approval on its way toward construction. The latest approval is a rezoning endorsement from the Door County Resource Planning Committee (RPC) –...
Door County Pulse
Dementia Program in Kewaunee
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of the Lakeshore will hold a virtual dementia tour (VDT) Sept. 28, 1-3 pm, with a maximum capacity of 10 people. The VDT is an in-person simulation training tool that allows caregivers to experience what it might be like to have dementia, and the event includes a debriefing session. Participants will gain knowledge to help them in their caregiving journey.
Door County Pulse
Peregrine Falcons Trigger Construction Restrictions
As was expected with a development that complies with zoning and doesn’t require any special permits, the Quarry Bluff residential development in Sevastopol is essentially a go. Tom Goelz and Mike Parent, developers and agents for Quarry Bluff Development, LLC, received preliminary plat approval to build 27 residential homes...
Comments / 0