Like a scene plucked from a Currier and Ives painting, the village of Fish Creek is known for historical buildings that tell the story of the community’s past. One of them, the White Gull Inn, will be the focus of the next installment in the Gibraltar Historical Association’s Gibraltar Talks series Sept. 22, 7 pm, when Meredith Coulson-Kanter will present “Fifty Years in the Family” and share how her family came to own the inn and restaurant.

FISH CREEK, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO