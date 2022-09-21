ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groovy Virgo 2 Chainz Celebrates Birthday With Flower Powered ’Luv Me Sum U’ Festival Featuring The Isley Brothers In Shroomy Wonderland

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WTCa_0i4k1CfS00

Toni did it again!

2 Chainz was back at it again with the flower powered shenanigans–this time, showing out with his ‘Luv Me Sum U’ festival headlined by the legendary Isley Brothers who provided silky-smooth grooves in a shroomy wonderland with starry-eyed stunners and shining stars.

Imagine having THE ISLEYS perform at your birthday party. LEGENDARY.

The stone-cold spectacular brought out foxy ladies and famous friends including Iman Shumpert , Dwight Howard , Lou Williams , Lil Duval , DJ Duffey , Jhonni Blaze , and more for oldies but goodies, perfectly puffed fros, color-splashed art, and a Black marketplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GySv_0i4k1CfS00

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Getty

Peep all of the selects below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HHkL_0i4k1CfS00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDhhe_0i4k1CfS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4erk_0i4k1CfS00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aD9y7_0i4k1CfS00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUUm8_0i4k1CfS00

Curated by extravagant eventress Hannah Kang and her MBP Events team, the buzzy event was a fitting follow-up to last year’s star-studded spectacle that brought out Kandi Burruss , Reginae Carter , Toya Johnson , Dwight Howard, Ed Lover , Trouble , and many more who enjoyed a cooler than cool experience.

How she put this event together right after somehow wrangling up lions, tigers, zebras, camels and mermaids for Young Thug ‘s star-studded birthday bash , we still don’t know, but she proved, once again, that she’s the best in the biz.

Aside from the raising the themed party bar and putting out bangers, the rapper-turned-mogul is expanding his empire with new restaurants and a budding partnership with Krystal.

“I’m just gonna be myself,” he said about his creative role with the southern burger chain . “I think it’s a little mixture of cannabis and maybe like me being a Virgo, which I think is one of the most creative signs out of the zodiac.

I think, you know there’s people that’s currently thinking of stuff that we can use, that’ll make life easier, right, and I’m not one of those people,” he says, diamond-studded gold teeth visible when he smiles. “But I’m always thinking of something that can try to, like, take the breath of someone or be like, kinda like blown away by. I think of that often, what can I do that could really get the juices flowing. You know what I’m saying?”

Comments / 0

#The Isley Brothers
#The Isley Brothers
