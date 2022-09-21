Groovy Virgo 2 Chainz Celebrates Birthday With Flower Powered ’Luv Me Sum U’ Festival Featuring The Isley Brothers In Shroomy Wonderland

Toni did it again!

2 Chainz was back at it again with the flower powered shenanigans–this time, showing out with his ‘Luv Me Sum U’ festival headlined by the legendary Isley Brothers who provided silky-smooth grooves in a shroomy wonderland with starry-eyed stunners and shining stars.

Imagine having THE ISLEYS perform at your birthday party. LEGENDARY.

The stone-cold spectacular brought out foxy ladies and famous friends including Iman Shumpert , Dwight Howard , Lou Williams , Lil Duval , DJ Duffey , Jhonni Blaze , and more for oldies but goodies, perfectly puffed fros, color-splashed art, and a Black marketplace.

Peep all of the selects below:

Curated by extravagant eventress Hannah Kang and her MBP Events team, the buzzy event was a fitting follow-up to last year’s star-studded spectacle that brought out Kandi Burruss , Reginae Carter , Toya Johnson , Dwight Howard, Ed Lover , Trouble , and many more who enjoyed a cooler than cool experience.

How she put this event together right after somehow wrangling up lions, tigers, zebras, camels and mermaids for Young Thug ‘s star-studded birthday bash , we still don’t know, but she proved, once again, that she’s the best in the biz.

Aside from the raising the themed party bar and putting out bangers, the rapper-turned-mogul is expanding his empire with new restaurants and a budding partnership with Krystal.