Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis
In Atlanta’s housing market where exorbitant home prices and high rents are excluding even many middle-class families, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other local luminaries earlier this month stood outside a house built in 1949 that could help buck the trend by providing a safe and affordable place to live. The two-bedroom Oakmont Drive house […] The post Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
thecentersquare.com
Georgia's Kemp announces next round of $30.8M in federal grants for homelessness, affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia is turning to federal COVID-19 relief dollars for homelessness and housing insecurity grants, the second round of such grants the state has announced in as many months. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced awards exceeding $30.8 million for eight projects fighting homelessness and housing that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
HOPE Atlanta distributes meals to women and children
HOPE Atlanta and Georgia’s Own Credit Union joined forces Thursday to distribute hot meals to housing insecure women and...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan, Coweta set to mediate LOST disagreement
A mediation date has been set for Coweta County and the city of Newnan to possibly come to an agreement for local option sales tax revenue splits. County and city officials will meet Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Newnan Centre, located at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan, for a mediation conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Best Soul Food: Georgia’s Food Depot
Best of Englewood & West Englewood 2022 The post Best Soul Food: Georgia’s Food Depot appeared first on South Side Weekly.
bostonnews.net
ATLANTA RESIDENTS TO HAVE GREATER ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE ORTHODONTIC CARE AS GEORGIA SCHOOL OF ORTHODONTICS INCREASES RESIDENTS' CLASS SIZE
ATLANTA (September 22, 2022) - Atlanta residents soon will have greater access to more affordable orthodontic care as the Georgia School of Orthodontics is now able to train more resident dentists in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics to serve the public at its two Atlanta campuses. GSO has received approval from the Commission on Dental Accreditation to increase residents' enrollment from 36 orthodontic residents per class to 45 per class at each campus.
wabe.org
A long fight for decent housing: Forest Cove's Ms. Peaches settles into new home
This story follows an investigation WABE began more than a year and a half ago. To catch up on our previous coverage, listen to our podcast, “The Last Year at Forest Cove,” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. When the city began relocating residents from the rundown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1,300 Atlanta Medical Center employees have new jobs as hospital gets ready to close
More than two-thirds of the workers at Atlanta Medical Center have accepted jobs at other Wellstar facilities. A company spokesperson says 1,742 employees work at AMC. More than 1,300 workers have accepted other jobs, the health system said. Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Channel 2 Action...
wtoc.com
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
Atlanta Race Riot? Or Massacre?
In Atlanta, a growing movement among historians and others to rename the "1906 Atlanta Race Riot" the "1906 Atlanta Race Massacre."
Redistricting in Atlanta will shake up council district lines
A newly released map provides the first look at what could become the new Atlanta City Council district lines for nearly the next decade.
DeKalb official to host ‘candid’ convo about heavy rail to Stonecrest
DeKalb Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host next month “a candid conversation about heavy rail to Stonecrest,” co...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta launches tornado assistance program
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners, along with the local Emergency Management Agency, is launching a Tornado Assistance Program to help unincorporated residents impacted by the EF4 tornado that hit in March 2021. The county says the program will initially focus on removing standing damaged trees from within 125 feet...
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Enters Atlanta Market With Development of 300-Unit Aventon Exchange Apartment Community in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated, multifamily developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has entered the Atlanta market. Aventon Exchange will be a 300-unit, Class A development spread over 16 acres, located at the Northeast corner of Buford Drive and Old Peachtree Road.
Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
Comments / 1