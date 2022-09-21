ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 46

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis

In Atlanta’s housing market where exorbitant home prices and high rents are excluding even many middle-class families, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other local luminaries earlier this month stood outside a house built in 1949 that could help buck the trend by providing a safe and affordable place to live. The two-bedroom Oakmont Drive house […] The post Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ATLANTA, GA
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Riverdale, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Lagrange, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan, Coweta set to mediate LOST disagreement

A mediation date has been set for Coweta County and the city of Newnan to possibly come to an agreement for local option sales tax revenue splits. County and city officials will meet Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Newnan Centre, located at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan, for a mediation conference.
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Atlanta Beltline#Housing Affordability#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Dreamkey Partners#River Edge Foundation
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post

Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
bostonnews.net

ATLANTA RESIDENTS TO HAVE GREATER ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE ORTHODONTIC CARE AS GEORGIA SCHOOL OF ORTHODONTICS INCREASES RESIDENTS' CLASS SIZE

ATLANTA (September 22, 2022) - Atlanta residents soon will have greater access to more affordable orthodontic care as the Georgia School of Orthodontics is now able to train more resident dentists in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics to serve the public at its two Atlanta campuses. GSO has received approval from the Commission on Dental Accreditation to increase residents' enrollment from 36 orthodontic residents per class to 45 per class at each campus.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
wtoc.com

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
GLENNVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta launches tornado assistance program

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners, along with the local Emergency Management Agency, is launching a Tornado Assistance Program to help unincorporated residents impacted by the EF4 tornado that hit in March 2021. The county says the program will initially focus on removing standing damaged trees from within 125 feet...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Enters Atlanta Market With Development of 300-Unit Aventon Exchange Apartment Community in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated, multifamily developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has entered the Atlanta market. Aventon Exchange will be a 300-unit, Class A development spread over 16 acres, located at the Northeast corner of Buford Drive and Old Peachtree Road.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy