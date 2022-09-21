Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom Handy
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVPFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local HospitalMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chesapeake Beach, MD
Related
Festival in Baltimore will celebrate Latin American heritage
BALTIMORE -- As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month here in Baltimore, a festival is taking place in Baltimore's Highlandtown community this weekend.It all started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has grown into a celebration for the entire community. A lot of people were struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Highlandtown neighborhood, organizers wanted to find a way to support Latin American artists, so they called on the community for help. "We started in a parking lot," organizer Yesenia Mejia said.Back in 2020, about 150 people came together in a small parking lot off of Eastern Avenue to...
Baltimore Times
The Kunta Kinte Festival Needs Volunteers
Greetings from the Banneker-Douglass Museum,We hope all is well with you and your families. We are reaching out to you in order to request your volunteer services for this year’s 32nd annual Kunta Kinte Festival. Scheduled to take place Saturday, September 24th, from 10:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m., the museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and our friends and foundation groups will all be participating and would love to have some of our volunteers join us for this celebratory event!Volunteering would include helping with set up/break down, sitting at our designated table, engaging other festival attendees, distributing museum paraphernalia to festival attendees, etc. Again, we would love to have you join us on this day.
Thousands expected for first Charm City Live Festival downtown
The stage is set for the first ever Charm City Live Festival in Downtown Baltimore hosting some local and national talent that’ll get the crowd moving Saturday.
realtormarney.com
Fell’s Point Fun Festival 2022
Fell’s Point Fun Festival 2022 is September 30-October 2. 2022 marks the 56th festival with multiple stages with live music, food and drink vendors, local artisans and more. There is a family & kids area with activities and entertainment for young ones. The festival is FREE to attend!. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore tailor scores role in Lady in the Lake
A Baltimore business owner will appear in the new Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, which is being filmed in the city.
Mayor Scott proclaims Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore
Baltimore is home to two prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities - Morgan State and Coppin University. Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday paid tribute to those universities, as well as the other HBCUs across the country.Scott proclaimed Friday, Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore. The National HBCU Week is from September 20 to 23, which was started by the Biden Administration."This is a week to place a spotlight on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity associated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Mayor Scott said. "I'm so excited to have HBCU Day here in Baltimore."Mayor Scott made...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Deviled Egg Pageant, Comedians Michael Blackson and Jess Hilarious, Trash Wheel Fan Fest, and more.
Goodbye, summer; hello, fall! The time of comfy sweaters, colorful leaves, and autumnal spices is upon us. Baltimore has plenty in store this weekend to help you fall in love with the season all over again. From a devilishly delicious egg-themed competition to a magical visit from Hogwarts, check out...
WJLA
7News' Veronica Johnson, Dave Lucas & Melanie Hastings inducted into NATAS Silver Circle
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're paying tribute to special members of our 7News family. Meteorologist Veronica Johnson, Anchor Dave Lucas and Anchor Melanie Hastings will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences "Silver Circle." This prestigious award marks 25 years or more of achievement in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
mymcmedia.org
Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg
A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Students react to Hopkins Dining changes
The University recently unveiled its new internally-operated dining plan, which has brought opinions for both new and returning students. The transition was made to allow for more sustainable food practices, enhanced student experience and collaboration with local partners, like Gold Crust Bakery. In an email to The News-Letter, Assistant Vice...
Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley
BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe. Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weaa.org
Free Community Resource Day, Sept. 24
Cooperative Community Development is a Baltimore-based non-profit committed to building strong micro-economies within communities by developing affordable housing; relevant retail and agricultural spaces and promoting homeownership to provide generational self-sustainability and foster creativity and innovation in youth. “We are about amplifying the voice of the community..”. Johnny D. Martin Jr.,...
Buddy's in Annapolis leaves seat open to honor owner's son
When you climb the steps at his famous restaurant in Annapolis called, “Buddy’s,” you will notice a table you will never be allowed to sit. It is reserved forever.
Baltimore Organization Fights To End 'Period Poverty' Among Underprivileged Women
With Period Action Day around the corner, the Baltimore community is stepping up to help provide access to menstrual products to underprivileged women and girls, according to a fundraiser created by the AB's Care Society. "Period Poverty" continues to be an issue for millions of women across the globe, with...
weaa.org
Dr. Andrea Hayes Dixon, Howard's first Black woman dean in the College of Medicine
(Washington, DC) -- Howard University is appointing the first Black woman to serve as dean of the College of Medicine. Doctor Andrea A. Hayes Dixon was the first surgeon in the world to perform a high-risk, life-saving stomach cancer procedure on teens. She also recently became the first woman to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Univ. of Maryland BioPark to add $320M development at MLK Boulevard
The University of Maryland BioPark in West Baltimore will break ground this fall on a $320 million project that would bring more laboratory and office space to the area.
Jimmy's Famous Seafood feuding with PETA again ahead of seafood festival
This weekend, PETA plans to come to Annapolis for the Maryland Seafood Festival playing a video recorded by actor Joaquin Phoenix. That video advocates for the rights of fish.
Collegebound Winner Putting $50,000 Prize Toward Tuition
She started playing a few months ago after turning 18, but the Calvert County resident is well aware that big wins are rare after years of watching her dad play Maryland Lottery games. Therefore, a $50,045 top-prize Bonus Match 5 win came as a big surprise for the lucky lady. “I play occasionally. My dad […]
baltimorefishbowl.com
Keeping It Weird: Hampdenfest, ever-enchanting in an ever-changing world
The weather is suspiciously lovely on this late summer day in Hampden when an imposing sandy-blonde haired woman who looks like she could give Dog The Bounty Hunter a wedgie and get away with it gruffly asks “Do you make shirts”? My reply is scattered and incoherent. She cuts to the nitty gritty: “Do you make dinosaur shirts?” I see a guy standing behind her with a collared short sleeve dress shirt covered in ’80s dino prints and I say “Why don’t you ask him?” She turns around, taking note of the man’s dinosaur shirt, and gives a deep grin and laughs.
Comments / 1