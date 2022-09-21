ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

CBS Baltimore

Festival in Baltimore will celebrate Latin American heritage

BALTIMORE -- As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month here in Baltimore, a festival is taking place in Baltimore's Highlandtown community this weekend.It all started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has grown into a celebration for the entire community. A lot of people were struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Highlandtown neighborhood, organizers wanted to find a way to support Latin American artists, so they called on the community for help. "We started in a parking lot," organizer Yesenia Mejia said.Back in 2020, about 150 people came together in a small parking lot off of Eastern Avenue to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

The Kunta Kinte Festival Needs Volunteers

Greetings from the Banneker-Douglass Museum,We hope all is well with you and your families. We are reaching out to you in order to request your volunteer services for this year’s 32nd annual Kunta Kinte Festival. Scheduled to take place Saturday, September 24th, from 10:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m., the museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and our friends and foundation groups will all be participating and would love to have some of our volunteers join us for this celebratory event!Volunteering would include helping with set up/break down, sitting at our designated table, engaging other festival attendees, distributing museum paraphernalia to festival attendees, etc. Again, we would love to have you join us on this day.
realtormarney.com

Fell's Point Fun Festival 2022

Fell’s Point Fun Festival 2022 is September 30-October 2. 2022 marks the 56th festival with multiple stages with live music, food and drink vendors, local artisans and more. There is a family & kids area with activities and entertainment for young ones. The festival is FREE to attend!. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Maryland Society
Annapolis, MD
Maryland Government
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott proclaims Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore

Baltimore is home to two prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities - Morgan State and Coppin University. Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday paid tribute to those universities, as well as the other HBCUs across the country.Scott proclaimed Friday, Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore. The National HBCU Week is from September 20 to 23, which was started by the Biden Administration."This is a week to place a spotlight on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity associated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Mayor Scott said. "I'm so excited to have HBCU Day here in Baltimore."Mayor Scott made...
BALTIMORE, MD
Alex Haley
mymcmedia.org

Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg

A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
proptalk.com

Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals

Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Students react to Hopkins Dining changes

The University recently unveiled its new internally-operated dining plan, which has brought opinions for both new and returning students. The transition was made to allow for more sustainable food practices, enhanced student experience and collaboration with local partners, like Gold Crust Bakery. In an email to The News-Letter, Assistant Vice...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley

BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe.   Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment.  WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event. 
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Free Community Resource Day, Sept. 24

Cooperative Community Development is a Baltimore-based non-profit committed to building strong micro-economies within communities by developing affordable housing; relevant retail and agricultural spaces and promoting homeownership to provide generational self-sustainability and foster creativity and innovation in youth. “We are about amplifying the voice of the community..”. Johnny D. Martin Jr.,...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Keeping It Weird: Hampdenfest, ever-enchanting in an ever-changing world

The weather is suspiciously lovely on this late summer day in Hampden when an imposing sandy-blonde haired woman who looks like she could give Dog The Bounty Hunter a wedgie and get away with it gruffly asks “Do you make shirts”? My reply is scattered and incoherent. She cuts to the nitty gritty: “Do you make dinosaur shirts?” I see a guy standing behind her with a collared short sleeve dress shirt covered in ’80s dino prints and I say “Why don’t you ask him?” She turns around, taking note of the man’s dinosaur shirt, and gives a deep grin and laughs.
BALTIMORE, MD

