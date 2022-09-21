Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Meet Local Authors at Book Fair
Write On, Door County will host its second Door County Author and Book Fair on Oct. 1, 10 am – 3 pm. The free, family-friendly event will take place outdoors under a large canopy tent, where authors and attendees will be protected in the event of inclement weather. Dozens...
Door County Pulse
Creative Opportunities for the Absolute Beginner
If stick figures are the extent of your artistic ability, the process of improving your skills might seem intimidating – especially in Door County, where we’re surrounded by seasoned artists. But you can go from doodles to Dalí (well, almost) thanks to local stores and galleries that offer an array of classes for beginners all year-round.
Door County Pulse
Max Garland Steps in for Write On Gala
Max Garland, the former Wisconsin Poet Laureate and a Fellow of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters, will step in to replace Carrie Fountain at Write On, Door County’s annual gala Sept. 29. Fountain was recently diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that will prevent her from traveling as she undergoes treatment. Though she expects to make a full recovery, Fountain regretfully had to pull out of her appearance at the gala.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Jacalyn Anne Lutz Margittay
Jacalyn Anne Lutz Margittay, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, died in the early morning of September 16th, 2022 after a fatal accident while vacationing in Scotland. Jacalyn was born in Philadelphia, PA, in 1952. She moved with her family to St. Paul in the late 60’s and graduated from Bloomfield Hills Andover High School in 1970. She then attended Central Michigan State where she excelled in Journalism and Communications.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
Ensign Foulds Receives Theater Scholarship
Owen Ensign Foulds, a graduate of Sevastopol High School, is the 2022 recipient of the $2,500 Northern Sky Werner & Sue Krause Scholarship. He’s majoring in musical theater at UW-Milwaukee, with his sights set on a professional acting career. Ensign Foulds has participated in theater both at school and within the community, including with Door Shakespeare and Third Avenue PlayWorks. He has been cast in lead roles, has had featured solos and has earned recognition for both his theater and band accomplishments.
Door County Pulse
Local Photographer Finalist in Book Awards
Door County resident and amateur photographer Thomas Jordan was a finalist in the photography category of the 2022 International Book Awards (IBA), sponsored by the American Book Fest, for his work Black. White. And Shades of Gray. His book Wandering and Wondering in Black and White was a finalist in the 2021 IBA competition, and One Week in Cuba was a finalist in 2019.
Door County Pulse
Spaghetti Fundraiser for Local Nonprofit
Jak’s Place will host its seventh On Top of Spaghetti fundraiser Sept. 27, 4:30-6:30 pm, at Hope United Church, 141 S. 12th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. The annual sustainability fundraiser includes live music by the Door County Recorder Ensemble and an in-person and virtual silent auction, with Packers footballs, a stay at Stone Harbor, a private sailing tour and more being offered as auction items.
Door County Pulse
Dorothy Scott Debuts New Band
Dorothy Scott & The Peace Keepers will make their debut under the big tent at the Alpine Resort in Egg Harbor on Sept. 28, 6 pm, highlighting the best of pop, alternative, folk and blues. Scott has shared the stage with performers including Carole King; Joan Osborne; Jeff Buckley; Sinéad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Door County Pulse
Walk for Hope Rescheduled
Prevent Suicide Door County has rescheduled its Walk for Hope to Sept. 27, 5-7 pm. Beginning at the Sawyer Park Pavilion in Sturgeon Bay, participants will go east across the Maple-Oregon Street Bridge, north on 3rd Avenue to the Michigan Avenue Bridge, west across that bridge and back to Sawyer Park.
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Author Releases First Novel
Sturgeon Bay native Jill Stukenberg has released her first publication: a fiction work titled News of the Air. As the winner of the Big Moose Prize hosted by Black Lawrence Press, she received an award and cash prize and had her work published. In it, Allie Krane is heavily pregnant...
Door County Pulse
Building Awareness, Raising Funds at Challenge Walk MS
The weekend of Sept. 23-25 isn’t just another weekend in Door County. At least, not to Pat Heller. “It is a weekend that it’s OK to have MS,” said Heller, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2005. This year’s event will mark the 15th anniversary...
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse September 9-16, 2022
Destination Sturgeon Bay is hosting a photo contest to encourage photographers to capture the lifestyle, beauty and culture of the community through a camera lens. The individual who takes the winning photo will receive $500. The photo will appear in globally distributed marketing efforts, and, with the help of The Gnoshery, it will be converted […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Door County Pulse
Remembering the Great Fire
The Belgian Heritage Center will host a day of remembrance for the Great Fire of 1871 on Oct. 8, the anniversary of the fire. On that day, fires devastated the landscape on both sides of the bay of Green Bay, including a large part of the Belgian settlement area in Door, Brown and Kewaunee counties. This is a story of courage, suffering and rebuilding after one of the nation’s worst natural disasters.
Door County Pulse
Forestville Corn Maze Opens
Red Barn in Forestville has opened its inaugural corn maze. Courtesy of the maze’s span of 10-plus acres, you can spend hours exploring more than two and a half miles of trails, test your investigative skills by finding the checkpoints, and solve the “Farm Scenes Investigation.”. Also enjoy...
Door County Pulse
Fall Fest Derby Registration Open
Registration is open for the Sister Bay Advancement Association’s 2022 Fall Festival derby race, set for Oct. 16. Girls and boys ages 7 to 13 may build (with assistance from an adult) and then race their gravity-powered cars during the double-elimination event. The weight limit for the car, driver and wheels is 200 pounds.
Door County Pulse
Explore Ground and Sky at Ridges
Want to experience an archaeological dig? Then stop by Crossroads at Big Creek on Sept. 23, 10 am – 3 pm, for its Fall Archaeological Experience, when visitors can watch and talk with the archaeologists and perhaps even participate in a dig. No reservations are required. The dig takes place at The Cove Estuary Preserve, with parking available at 817 S. 20th Place.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Marilyn Ruth Haugen
Marilyn Ruth Haugen (nee Siggens) died on the morning of September 14 with her son, Tim, at her side. Marilyn was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on January 20, 1930, the youngest of two children born to J. Clifford and Charlotte Siggens. Marilyn attended Eau Claire High School, graduating in 1947. Following high school, she attended UW Eau Claire where she received a degree in elementary education, graduating in 1951. On June 20, 1952, she married Roald Christian Haugen. They had dated for 5 ½ years prior to their wedding, and they were married for 65 ½ years. Theirs was a love story spanning 71 years.
Door County Pulse
Build Your Own Terrarium at Goodleaf
Stop by Goodleaf Greenhouse in Baileys Harbor to build your own terrarium on Sept. 24, 9 am – 5 pm. You provide the creativity, and Goodleaf will provide the rest: fairy ferns, succulents, cacti, air plants and more. Follow Goodleaf on Instagram at @goodleafgreenhouse, and email any questions to...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: David G. Detert
David G. Detert, 84 years of Sturgeon Bay, died Tuesday September 20, 2022, while a patient at Good Samaritan Scandia Village. He was born March 15, 1938, in Billings, MO the son of the late Donald and Nancye (Glascock) Detert. Following his graduation as valedictorian from East Lyden High School in Franklin Park, IL, David received his undergrad in Electrical Engineering from MIT, and received his masters and doctorate from the University of Illinois in Champagne-Urbana.
Door County Pulse
Fifty Years in the Family at White Gull Inn
Like a scene plucked from a Currier and Ives painting, the village of Fish Creek is known for historical buildings that tell the story of the community’s past. One of them, the White Gull Inn, will be the focus of the next installment in the Gibraltar Historical Association’s Gibraltar Talks series Sept. 22, 7 pm, when Meredith Coulson-Kanter will present “Fifty Years in the Family” and share how her family came to own the inn and restaurant.
Comments / 0