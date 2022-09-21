Marilyn Ruth Haugen (nee Siggens) died on the morning of September 14 with her son, Tim, at her side. Marilyn was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on January 20, 1930, the youngest of two children born to J. Clifford and Charlotte Siggens. Marilyn attended Eau Claire High School, graduating in 1947. Following high school, she attended UW Eau Claire where she received a degree in elementary education, graduating in 1951. On June 20, 1952, she married Roald Christian Haugen. They had dated for 5 ½ years prior to their wedding, and they were married for 65 ½ years. Theirs was a love story spanning 71 years.

