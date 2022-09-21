Read full article on original website
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & It’s All Thanks To The Fall Equinox
If things haven’t been going your way lately, hang in there! The next couple of days will bring you a much-needed refresh and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week from September 19 to 25. In addition to kicking off this year’s whimsical fall equinox, the sun’s shift into harmony-seeking Libra later in the week will present you with a new backdrop of energies. *New season, who dis?* This week begins on a kind and productive note, as the moon in Cancer harmonizes with Venus in devoted Virgo on September 19. If you’re feeling intuitively guided to reach out...
How The Fall Equinox Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign, Because Autumn 2022 Is Finally Here
Say goodbye to the record-breaking heat of summer, because autumn is here to cool things down and give you a sense of direction. There’s an endless list of reasons to look forward to how the fall equinox 2022 will affect your zodiac sign. Not only is autumn a season filled with plush sweaters, rainy days, pumpkin spice lattes and ever-expanding piles of books, it’s also a time to embrace balance and beauty in your every day life. Hold up—what is the fall equinox anyway? You probably know it’s considered the first day of fall, but what does it actually mean? Well,...
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice
The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grizzly Bear Gets Cartwheeled Attacking Bull Elk That Makes A Break The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Settlers Discovered Mysterious Gigantic Skeletons in West Virginia
Stories of mysterious gigantic skeletons found in several places in West Virginia have been circulating since the arrival of white settlers to the area. These "giant" skeletons were discovered not only in burial mounds but also while excavating the ground in the early days of coal mining.
WATCH: Loch Ness Monster ‘Officially Spotted’ for Fifth Time in 2022
The ever-elusive Nessie has been officially spotted for the fifth time this year in Scotland’s Loch Ness. In previous years she was seen much more often, with 16 sightings in 2021 and 13 in 2020, according to the Official Loch Ness Monster Sighting Register. New footage has emerged from...
The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck
The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 25 to October 1, 2022
We could all use a reset, right? This week gives us just that, with a new moon in Libra on the 25th. New Moons are a time to sit in quiet reflection before setting intentions for the month ahead. Libra is a social go-getter, always leading with balance and beauty. Think: Kate Winslet, Sting and Bruce Springsteen, who were all born with the sun and moon in Libra. This lunation sets us up to find stability in things that have otherwise felt chaotic or experimental.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear
This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars
Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022
On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
People are only just realising why microwaves windows are not see-through and have those black dots on the windows
IT’S a kitchen appliance that most people use every day, but have you ever realised that most microwaves have non see-through windows with black dots?. People have just started to twig that this is the case – and it turns out it’s not just a strange coincidence.
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser
Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
Mt. Shasta, California’s Mysterious Volcano, is an Enigma Waiting to be Explored
The state’s snow-capped mountain is a volcano, and it is a draw for not only outdoor adventurers, but for spiritual seekers too, who are pulled in by whispers of a secret crystal city inside the mountain and powerful ley lines that create an energetic vortex. Mt Shasta pulls in...
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
