Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘Batgirl’
Batgirl star Leslie Grace shared a video on her TikTok that featured behind-the-scenes clips from the scrapped DC film. The 15-second video opens on a shot of the actress with her smeared Batgirl makeup on, includes clips of her practicing her fight scenes and stunts and goofing around on the set of the project, alongside her cast and crew. More from The Hollywood ReporterHBO Max and Discovery+ Are "Not Perfect Right Now," Says Warner Bros. Discovery CFOWarner Bros. Discovery CFO: 'Batgirl' Shutdown Coverage Was "Blown Out of Proportion" to Its Business ImpactDC Chief Search Continues as Dan Lin No Longer...
