Sturgeon Bay Author Releases First Novel
Sturgeon Bay native Jill Stukenberg has released her first publication: a fiction work titled News of the Air. As the winner of the Big Moose Prize hosted by Black Lawrence Press, she received an award and cash prize and had her work published. In it, Allie Krane is heavily pregnant...
County Earns High Flyer Designation
The Door County Facilities and Parks Department has been awarded “High Flyer” status as a Bird City Wisconsin Community in recognition of its policies and efforts in community education, habitat preservation and bird protection. Communities that meet additional, and more involved, criteria in their conservation and education programs are eligible for High Flyer consideration.
Peninsula Pulse September 9-16, 2022
Destination Sturgeon Bay is hosting a photo contest to encourage photographers to capture the lifestyle, beauty and culture of the community through a camera lens. The individual who takes the winning photo will receive $500. The photo will appear in globally distributed marketing efforts, and, with the help of The Gnoshery, it will be converted […]
Nominate a School for a $20k Tech Makeover
In partnership with the Green Bay Packers, US Cellular has created the Leap for Learning program to identify and award a Wisconsin K-12 school with a $20,000 technology makeover to improve STEM education. Educators, administrators and parents may nominate a Wisconsin-based K-12 school at Packers.com/LeapforLearning. Nominations require a brief summary...
New Poetry Collection by Karen Wilson
Karen Wilson is no stranger to the Door County poetry scene, having participated in workshops and critique groups since 2003. She’s also been a featured poet in the Dickinson poetry series and the Peninsula Pulse, and she’s a founding member of the Door County Poets Collective. Now Baileys...
Four Generations at Hickey Brothers Fishery
The largest crowd to attend a meeting of the Baileys Harbor Historical Society in several years recently heard an entertaining and educational presentation by Dennis Hickey about the history of commercial fishing in Door County. Before there were roads – and certainly no bridges – connecting the peninsula with the...
Obituary: Jacalyn Anne Lutz Margittay
Jacalyn Anne Lutz Margittay, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, died in the early morning of September 16th, 2022 after a fatal accident while vacationing in Scotland. Jacalyn was born in Philadelphia, PA, in 1952. She moved with her family to St. Paul in the late 60’s and graduated from Bloomfield Hills Andover High School in 1970. She then attended Central Michigan State where she excelled in Journalism and Communications.
Fifty Years in the Family at White Gull Inn
Like a scene plucked from a Currier and Ives painting, the village of Fish Creek is known for historical buildings that tell the story of the community’s past. One of them, the White Gull Inn, will be the focus of the next installment in the Gibraltar Historical Association’s Gibraltar Talks series Sept. 22, 7 pm, when Meredith Coulson-Kanter will present “Fifty Years in the Family” and share how her family came to own the inn and restaurant.
Ensign Foulds Receives Theater Scholarship
Owen Ensign Foulds, a graduate of Sevastopol High School, is the 2022 recipient of the $2,500 Northern Sky Werner & Sue Krause Scholarship. He’s majoring in musical theater at UW-Milwaukee, with his sights set on a professional acting career. Ensign Foulds has participated in theater both at school and within the community, including with Door Shakespeare and Third Avenue PlayWorks. He has been cast in lead roles, has had featured solos and has earned recognition for both his theater and band accomplishments.
DCU Girls Swimmers Swamp New London
The Door County United (DCU) high school girls swimming team dominated its home dual meet Thursday against New London at the Door County YMCA’s Carla and Ellsworth Peterson Aquatic Center in Sturgeon Bay. DCU’s varsity topped New London, 131-39, with the junior varsity also winning, 91-45. Highlights among...
New Website Helps Visitors ‘Explore the Door’
The Door County Coastal Byway – a National and Wisconsin Scenic Byway – has released an enhanced, smartphone-compatible website at doorcountycoastalbyway.org that’s designed to make it easy for travelers to learn about and access all the natural and recreational wonders in Door County. The Door byway showcases...
Apple-picking Time in Door County
Door County may be best known for its cherries, but apples also have a deep-rooted history in the area’s orchards. In fact, Door County grows more apples than any other region in the state. So grab your friends and your favorite hoodie, and head out for the quintessential fall-in-Door-County experience with a trip to pick your own apples. Here’s a look at some of the growers up and down the peninsula offering you-pick apples.
Creative Opportunities for the Absolute Beginner
If stick figures are the extent of your artistic ability, the process of improving your skills might seem intimidating – especially in Door County, where we’re surrounded by seasoned artists. But you can go from doodles to Dalí (well, almost) thanks to local stores and galleries that offer an array of classes for beginners all year-round.
Building Awareness, Raising Funds at Challenge Walk MS
The weekend of Sept. 23-25 isn’t just another weekend in Door County. At least, not to Pat Heller. “It is a weekend that it’s OK to have MS,” said Heller, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2005. This year’s event will mark the 15th anniversary...
Obituary: Marilyn Ruth Haugen
Marilyn Ruth Haugen (nee Siggens) died on the morning of September 14 with her son, Tim, at her side. Marilyn was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on January 20, 1930, the youngest of two children born to J. Clifford and Charlotte Siggens. Marilyn attended Eau Claire High School, graduating in 1947. Following high school, she attended UW Eau Claire where she received a degree in elementary education, graduating in 1951. On June 20, 1952, she married Roald Christian Haugen. They had dated for 5 ½ years prior to their wedding, and they were married for 65 ½ years. Theirs was a love story spanning 71 years.
Women’s Reproductive Rights Panel
Local activist group Northern Door Activism has invited three pro-choice candidates and a local expert, obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Kristin Lyerly, to participate in a panel discussion on the current state of women’s reproductive rights and abortion-care access in Wisconsin. Candidate participants include lieutenant governor candidate Sara Rodriguez, state Senate candidate...
Candidate Forum in Southern Door
The League of Women Voters of Door County will host a candidate forum for State Senate, District 1, on Oct. 10, 6:30-8 pm, at the Southern Door High School library, 2073 Cty DK in Brussels. Both candidates – Democrat Andrea Gage-Michaels and Republican André Jacque – have agreed to participate....
Remembering the Great Fire
The Belgian Heritage Center will host a day of remembrance for the Great Fire of 1871 on Oct. 8, the anniversary of the fire. On that day, fires devastated the landscape on both sides of the bay of Green Bay, including a large part of the Belgian settlement area in Door, Brown and Kewaunee counties. This is a story of courage, suffering and rebuilding after one of the nation’s worst natural disasters.
Spaghetti Fundraiser for Local Nonprofit
Jak’s Place will host its seventh On Top of Spaghetti fundraiser Sept. 27, 4:30-6:30 pm, at Hope United Church, 141 S. 12th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. The annual sustainability fundraiser includes live music by the Door County Recorder Ensemble and an in-person and virtual silent auction, with Packers footballs, a stay at Stone Harbor, a private sailing tour and more being offered as auction items.
Yoga in Peninsula State Park
Kind Soul Yoga is offering yoga at Nicolet Beach in Peninsula State Park every Saturday in October at 10 am, except Oct. 29. Sessions are $10, and coffee and tea may be available for purchase. Participants should provide a mat and any additional personal supplies that they need. In case...
