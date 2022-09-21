Read full article on original website
Ballot error misprints Wisconsin independent’s information
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission has notified clerks that an independent candidate’s identifying information was printed incorrectly on general election ballots in the state’s 2nd District. The commission said an error at the state level meant county clerks didn’t get all the information on Douglas Alexander’s candidacy that they should have before printing ballots. Wisconsin law lets independents include a statement of no more than five words next to their name. Alexander had wanted “Term Limits on Congress” to appear next to his, rather than “Independent.” The commission is arranging for voters to see a notice about the omission.
Wisconsin’s Evers proposes pathway for abortion vote
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is making abortion rights a central focus of his reelection campaign, is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority if Wisconsin residents support abortion rights. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels, who supports the state’s 1849 that has no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
Wisconsin Republicans reject Evers call for abortion vote
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels.
New area code coming to Wisconsin, replacing 608
MADISON – A new area code will soon be rolled out as the 608 area is running out of room for new numbers. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announcing the new area code, 353, saying they’ve been “forced” to create a new one. If you...
Study: Electric vehicle registrations have jumped 113% since 2013 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE- Electric Vehicles are becoming evermore present on roadways in the Badger State. According to a study by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the number of electric vehicles, or EV’s, registered in Wisconsin jumped from 319 in 2013 to roughly 10,000 at the end of 2021. Electric vehicle registrations have increased, on average, by more than 50% each year since 2013. In Wisconsin there are roughly 5.5 million total passenger vehicles registered in the state.
