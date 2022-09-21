MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission has notified clerks that an independent candidate’s identifying information was printed incorrectly on general election ballots in the state’s 2nd District. The commission said an error at the state level meant county clerks didn’t get all the information on Douglas Alexander’s candidacy that they should have before printing ballots. Wisconsin law lets independents include a statement of no more than five words next to their name. Alexander had wanted “Term Limits on Congress” to appear next to his, rather than “Independent.” The commission is arranging for voters to see a notice about the omission.

