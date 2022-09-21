ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 3

Related
AOL Corp

The new Bachelor is announced and fans are overwhelmingly disappointed

Scandals, true love and disappointment helped make Tuesday’s The Bachelorette season finale a rollercoaster of emotions. Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey had vastly different ends to their romantic journeys. Rachel and her choice, Tino Franco, got engaged at the end of their time in Mexico. Unfortunately, the seeds...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Til
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'

Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette

Tino Franco‘s dad Joe Franco has opinions, and he’s not shy about sharing them. As viewers of The Bachelorette know, co-star Rachel Recchia recently visited some of her suitors’ hometowns and met their families. When Rachel met Tino‘s family for the first time, she didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes from his parents — especially Joe — […] The post Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Meet Adam Levine’s Kids With Behati Prinsloo—His Family Makes Him the ‘Luckiest’

Family man. Adam Levine’s kids with Behati Prinsloo make him one of the “luckiest people who has ever lived.” Adam and Behati share two children—daughters Dusty Rose Levine and Gio Grace Levine—and are expecting a third baby. They met through a mutual friend in 2012 and started dating soon after. “I met my husband through a mutual friend,” Behati told Porter Edit in 2019. “Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tvinsider.com

‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Addresses Fiance Erich’s Blackface Controversy

Gabby Windey wrapped up this latest season of The Bachelorette by getting engaged to Erich Schwer. But the couple has already faced a number of real-world challenges since the proposal, including leaked text messages and a controversial moment from Schwer’s past. A high school yearbook photo recently re-surfaced showing...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Actress Taylour Paige Is Engaged!

After a split from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams, one many didn't know about, the rising star has found love again and is headed to the altar. People keeping their relationships low-key and then popping up engaged (or in some cases, already married) has been a thing for some time now. Taylour Paige is the latest star to surprise everyone by sharing that she’s getting ready to say “I do.” The actress uploaded an image of herself with her arms wrapped around her fiancé. And while we don’t get to see his face, we do get a clear view of her engagement rock.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy