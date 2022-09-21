Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
AOL Corp
The new Bachelor is announced and fans are overwhelmingly disappointed
Scandals, true love and disappointment helped make Tuesday’s The Bachelorette season finale a rollercoaster of emotions. Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey had vastly different ends to their romantic journeys. Rachel and her choice, Tino Franco, got engaged at the end of their time in Mexico. Unfortunately, the seeds...
‘The Bachelorette’: Are Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia Dating Now?
Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia part ways during 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale. Is it possible they get back together after the show?
‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Who Did Tino Cheat on Rachel With? Here’s Everything We Know
'The Bachelorette' 2022 finale revealed that Tino cheated on Rachel and kissed another girl. Here's everything we know about this mysterious person.
Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job
As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
ETOnline.com
‘The Bachelorette’: Where Rachel and Aven Stand After His Surprise Finale Appearance (Exclusive)
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are open to all possibilities. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the pilot the day after the live finale of The Bachelorette, and the reality star revealed how things are going with her ex after his surprise appearance on Tuesday's episode. "We'll have to wait and...
Kate Gosselin Lives a Quiet Life Out of the Spotlight! Details on Her Job, Dating Life and More
Kate Gosselin (née Kreider) and ex-husband Jon Gosselin rose to fame when their hit reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, premiered in 2007. Now, a single mom to her eight growing children, Kate largely stays out of the spotlight. Keep reading for details on where Kate Gosselin is today!
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'
Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
Bachelorette fans vow to boycott show over producers’ ‘inexcusable’ response to Erich Shwer’s racism scandal on finale
THE BACHELORETTE fans have vowed to boycott the show due to the producers dancing around a contestant's racism scandal. Yearbook photos of Erich Schwer in blackface had surfaced in the weeks before the finale aired on Tuesday. So when the Bachelorette finale failed to address the scandal entirely, fans were...
‘The Bachelorette’: Relationship Therapist Says Tino’s Parents Were ‘Hostile’ Toward Rachel
Here's what a therapist had to say about Tino's parents behavior toward Rachel on 'The Bachelorette.'
Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette
Tino Franco‘s dad Joe Franco has opinions, and he’s not shy about sharing them. As viewers of The Bachelorette know, co-star Rachel Recchia recently visited some of her suitors’ hometowns and met their families. When Rachel met Tino‘s family for the first time, she didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes from his parents — especially Joe — […] The post Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
Meet Adam Levine’s Kids With Behati Prinsloo—His Family Makes Him the ‘Luckiest’
Family man. Adam Levine’s kids with Behati Prinsloo make him one of the “luckiest people who has ever lived.” Adam and Behati share two children—daughters Dusty Rose Levine and Gio Grace Levine—and are expecting a third baby. They met through a mutual friend in 2012 and started dating soon after. “I met my husband through a mutual friend,” Behati told Porter Edit in 2019. “Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed...
Kaitlyn Bristowe Weighs In on ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale, Calls Out Show for Ignoring Blackface Scandal
Not holding back. Kaitlyn Bristowe shared her thoughts on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette — and she didn't like everything she saw. "Forgive me for the lengthy caption," the season 11 Bachelorette, 37, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 22. "Tino [Franco] messed up. I don’t believe we needed to kick […]
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH's Sutton Stracke had no idea she was sitting on millions until 2016 divorce
Sutton Stacke has made a serious impact on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since her first appearance in season 10. Despite being a relatively new housewife, she provides us with a whole load of entertainment. Sutton is all about the good ol’ southern glitz and glam and she seems to...
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Cast Member Posted ‘Disturbing’ Facebook Post, Reality Steve Reports
Reality Steve posted an unsavory Facebook post from one of Zach Shallcross' potential contestants on 'The Bachelor' Season 27. Here's what she wrote.
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Addresses Fiance Erich’s Blackface Controversy
Gabby Windey wrapped up this latest season of The Bachelorette by getting engaged to Erich Schwer. But the couple has already faced a number of real-world challenges since the proposal, including leaked text messages and a controversial moment from Schwer’s past. A high school yearbook photo recently re-surfaced showing...
Meet Zach Shallcross—New 'Bachelor' Star's Age, Job and Dating History
The new star of "The Bachelor" was confirmed during the dramatic season finale of "The Bachelorette" 2022.
Essence
Actress Taylour Paige Is Engaged!
After a split from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams, one many didn't know about, the rising star has found love again and is headed to the altar. People keeping their relationships low-key and then popping up engaged (or in some cases, already married) has been a thing for some time now. Taylour Paige is the latest star to surprise everyone by sharing that she’s getting ready to say “I do.” The actress uploaded an image of herself with her arms wrapped around her fiancé. And while we don’t get to see his face, we do get a clear view of her engagement rock.
