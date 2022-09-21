ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dusty Cantrell
4d ago

well if you thank about it, you clear, an build in there habitat. it's the people causing these problems

Eggman73
4d ago

Everything eats chicken. Having chickens fenced in is an easy meal for a hungry bear.

News19 WLTX

3-year-old missing for hours in South Carolina state park found alive, reunited with family

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A child who was the subject of a multi-agency search of a South Carolina state park is OK and is back with her family after several frightful hours. Sheriff Anthony Dennis announced on Saturday morning that 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11 a.m. in Poinsett State Park in no small part due to the efforts of deputies and several others.
manninglive.com

Huge Lake Marion gator captured

Anders Land, Stephen Glenn and Alex Brammer harvested this large gator in Lake Marion on Sunday. It was hooked it with a treble hook and fought for an hour and a half before the hunters got him to the boat and finished the job. The gator weighed 500 pounds and was 12 feet long. It was the first Gator for Anders and Stephen. At Taw Caw Landing and at the Land home, many friends, neighbors and gator enthusiasts stopped by to admire the catch.
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
Outsider.com

Strange Suitcase ‘Moving’ Along Highway Leads To Animal Rescue in North Carolina

When passers-by noticed an abandoned suitcase strangely “moving” by itself along a North Carolina highway, an odd animal rescue took place. On Saturday, September 17th, the suitcase was discovered, reports South Carolina newspaper, The State. To the rescuers’ shock, four live puppies were discovered zipped inside of a suitcase by some “good Samaritans.”
WCBD Count on 2

Where to see fall colors in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thursday marked the Autumnal Equinox–when the sun is directly above the Equator and day and night are of equal length–which signifies the first day of Fall. Fall ushers in chillier temperatures, shorter days, and a phenomenon that is synonymous with the season: the leaves changing color. Beginning in late September, leaves shed […]
