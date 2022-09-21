Anders Land, Stephen Glenn and Alex Brammer harvested this large gator in Lake Marion on Sunday. It was hooked it with a treble hook and fought for an hour and a half before the hunters got him to the boat and finished the job. The gator weighed 500 pounds and was 12 feet long. It was the first Gator for Anders and Stephen. At Taw Caw Landing and at the Land home, many friends, neighbors and gator enthusiasts stopped by to admire the catch.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO