UPDATED: An autopsy report obtained by the Associated Press today regarding country music superstar Naomi Judd’s death earlier this year confirmed Ashley Judd’s assertion that her mother died after she shot herself with a gun. The report also indicated the presence of prescription drugs in the Judd matriarch’s system. Those medications are used to address post-traumatic stress and bipolar disorders. “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well as its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe,” the family said in a statement to AP. “She was...

