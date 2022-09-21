ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina, RB Lloyd overpower Charlotte 56-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Marshawn Lloyd at last looked like the dynamic playmaker he expected to be when he came to South Carolina. And he plans on more big moments ahead for himself and the Gamecocks. Lloyd had a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as the Gamecocks overpowered...
COLUMBIA, SC
Magee provides spark, Davidson routs Presbyterian 56-24

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman TJ Magee set the tone when he returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and Davidson breezed to a 56-24 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday night. Jayden Waddell completed 6 of 7 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown — a 67-yard...
CLINTON, SC

