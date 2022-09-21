Read full article on original website
Oliver Frey RIP
Oliver Frey, the artist who's work adorned the covers of most issues of Zzap! 64, Crash and Amtix (the games magazines from Newsfield for the home computers of the 80's) died last month. Chris Wilkins of Fusion Retro Books has a stream of his funeral service. If, like me, you're...
Who is your favourite BB6 housemate?
For this one, Makosi easily. On launch night it was Sam but she didn't cope at all well in the short time that she was there. Kemal. My all time favourite. On launch night it was Sam but she didn't cope at all well in the short time that she was there.
Emmerdaily - 21/09/22: Noodles is the man
Everything is back to normal, then..... Well, if you can call Emmerdale normal. Noah promises he can be the man Amelia and her baby needs. Soon Noah and Amelia share their first kiss. Dan is furious when he sees them, but his outburst only drives Amelia further away. He regrets...
Launch show - 5 thoughts
Bringing this one back again, what are your 5 thoughts on tonight's launch show?. 2- Early faves. Will and Nancy , Fleurito and Jellie. 3- that group dance was a bit of a mess....a lot of celebs stood out and not in a good way. 4- Very excited for Nancy...
And now, the BRMB name is resurrected.
According to Big City Radio's Facebook page. From what I can gather with very little info, Big City Radio will be changing its name to BRMB in November. I don't have any more information about this, but one thing is for sure, Mr Murfin has been bitten by the nostalgia bug.
Reacher season 2 casts Marvel star as new female lead
Reacher has announced a host of new names joining the cast for season 2, including Inhumans star Serinda Swan. Ahead of filming this autumn, the actress – who played Medusa in the short-lived Marvel series – will play the key role of Karla Dixon as Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is pushed into a conspiracy that is killing his friends.
CS / Mille Gibson
After weeks of hype Really thought she deserved a better storyline to go.out wirh than tame ending we got . obviously she's leaving after 3 years , to do other things, some say she will.be biggest youngster to leave CS since Joanne Froggatt, but if she does half as well as she has she have fine .career I'm.front of her.
EE - When will they axe Stacey?
Awful character, has been for years. I've always liked her but she's a bit of a lowkey character these days. Why would they axe one of shows/soaps best characters/actress!?!. I think she is one of the ‘untouchables’, she’s won so many awards (more than any other soap actor I believe) and Stacey is still very popular that I can’t see her ever leaving. Plus she’s been around on and off for nearly 20 years so has become a mainstay.
latest windows 11
Hi. I thought the latest version of windows 11 was being released on the 20th of September but no updates on any of my computers. Hi. I thought the latest version of windows 11 was being released on the 20th of September but no updates on any of my computers.
EastEnders - Stacey and Ravi
I sense way more chemistry with these two in today's episode then I ever did with her and Kheerat. It also makes me think of the scenes when Big Mo and Jean at the caravan episodes summed up Kheerat as boring, dull and unexciting lol (rewatched scene - exact words were wooden, dry and serious lol) And the opposite to that is Ravi who has a edge and exciting.
The Jizzie Fest III
As Serhat once very wisely said, “Say Na Na (Na)” (I’m back for a matter of minutes and straight on it with the niche Eurovision references) as our first two celebrities are Nadine Dorries and Naomi Campbell! Alas, only one of our celebrities has made it to the studio to blather on about how she’s suddenly found herself with a lot more free time on her hands (I’m sure her constituents will be just delighted…) and how she’s doing Strictly to “fly the flag for the government that got Brexit done”. Thanks Nads. Really reaping the rewards of that right now. Naomi, meanwhile, is beamed in via grainy video link to occasionally manage a monosyllabic answer and cut Alex down with a withering glare when Alex jabbers away about how excited Naomi must be for the outfits. Our girl repped Versace, darling, she ain’t here for no Vicki Gill rhinestone lycra creations.
Lewis Capaldi Pizzas
Anyone had one of these yet? If so, what are they like?. And to anyone who doesn't know about this and who thinks I've been sniffing lighter fluid (again. ), musician Lewis Capaldi has put his name to two pizza's (Big Sexy Cheese and Big Sexy Meaty) that are available in Iceland stores.
007 Announcement 5th October
According to Ian Fleming's Instagram account we will have to wait until 5th October for an announcement. Sharing a black and white photo of a typewriter, with a piece of paper reading '5th October 2022 James Bond Day…. https://planetradio.co.uk/scala-radio/entertainment/movies/james-bond-day-announcement/. Ian Fleming died in 1964. He doesn't have an Instagram account.
Question of Sport Podcast?
Two episodes of what looks like a new series dropped today. Was the first one held over from last week due to the mass changes in BBC schedules?. Not as good the original series hosted by Chappers to get us through the first lockdown but a pleasant enough listen in its own way.
Don’t Worry Darling review – Styles over substance
Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to her gleefully wayward directorial debut Booksmart has style to spare. From the honey-kissed sun-and-sand colour palette of sky blue and golden optimism to the costume work – a dream wardrobe of fitted 1950s cocktail dresses, accessorised with Brylcreemed boys in slick suits – the movie looks too good to be true. And that’s rather the point. If we’ve learned anything about 1950s picket fence perfection from American cinema, it’s that things are rarely quite as glossy and flawless as they initially seem.
TV moments that annoyed you
This could include any type of TV show (drama, comedy, documentary, reality, factual) Example - when a contestant called Iain on Great British Bake Off was eliminated after his fellow contestant Diana took his ice-cream out of the freezer in the 25 degrees heat, which meant his cake (baked Alaksa) was ruined.
Really really enjoying EE
EE finally feeling like a modern east London suburb!. Great storylines bubbling away. Brian Connelly is such a lovely addition to the cast too! I love his character so much and I hope he stays for a long time. Posts: 28,535. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 22/09/22 - 23:31 #2. I’m...
Can't remember the last time Corrie was any good
Feels like an eternity since this soap was actually worth watching. It's sad because I grew up with Corrie and I remember it being a cut above in how it presented down to earth working class people with an unrivalled sense of humour. I still watch it out of habit but it's just so boring. Can't remember the last time I found any of the storylines or characters engaging. This applies to all soaps tbh because they're a shadow of their former selves. Coronation St is Coronation St by name alone because it's long lost it's identity.
Outlander star reveals why she avoids social media
Outlander star Lauren Lyle has revealed why she chooses to avoid social media, particularly when playing popular characters. The actress, who will be playing the lead role in ITV's adaption of Karen Pirie, spoke to Digital Spy alongside co-star Emer Kenny about the pressure of fan reactions on social media.
🎇Emmerdale Friday 23 September 2022🎇
Good evening Emmerdalians. I know it's very early to post but it's our last night on holiday and we are off out. Chas feels guilty. With her husband Paddy none the wiser, and valiantly being a rock for his troubled wife, the landlady is riddled with guilt… Will she call time on her fling?
