As Serhat once very wisely said, “Say Na Na (Na)” (I’m back for a matter of minutes and straight on it with the niche Eurovision references) as our first two celebrities are Nadine Dorries and Naomi Campbell! Alas, only one of our celebrities has made it to the studio to blather on about how she’s suddenly found herself with a lot more free time on her hands (I’m sure her constituents will be just delighted…) and how she’s doing Strictly to “fly the flag for the government that got Brexit done”. Thanks Nads. Really reaping the rewards of that right now. Naomi, meanwhile, is beamed in via grainy video link to occasionally manage a monosyllabic answer and cut Alex down with a withering glare when Alex jabbers away about how excited Naomi must be for the outfits. Our girl repped Versace, darling, she ain’t here for no Vicki Gill rhinestone lycra creations.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO