umass.edu
Improving Student Success with Course-based Undergraduate Research: The UMass Amherst SEA-PHAGES Program
The UMass Amherst Inclusive Excellence Program, now in its fifth year, is funded by a $1 million grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) to increase the university’s capacity for inclusion of all students, but especially for students traditionally underrepresented in the sciences. In 2020, as an important...
First Annual Nursing and Engineering Innovation Symposium: a Celebration of the Power of Collaboration at UMass Amherst
The paradigm-shifting potential of nurse-engineer collaborations and the power of industry-academic partnerships to drive innovation during a critical time for the healthcare industry were the focus of the first annual Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation Symposium, held Sept. 13 in the Student Union ballroom. Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy...
UMass Amherst Selected to Participate in Institute on Open Educational Resources
The University of Massachusetts Amherst has been selected as one of 73 institutions to participate in the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) 2022-23 Institute on Open Educational Resources. Theresa Dooley, Open Education Librarian, will be leading the UMass Amherst team, which includes Jennifer Friedman, Associate Dean for Research and Learning, UMass Amherst Libraries; Sam Sharp, Learning Commons Supervisor, UMass Amherst Libraries; Jonah Carlson, Student Services Coordinator, University Without Walls (UWW); and Dan Cannity, Instructional Designer and Faculty Support Coordinator for Instructional Design, Engagement and Support (IDEAS).
UMass Amherst 2022 Manning/IALS Innovation Award Recipients Announced
The University of Massachusetts Amherst Institute for Applied Life Sciences (IALS) has announced that six campus research teams are recipients of the fourth annual Manning/IALS Innovation Awards. These translational grants advance applied R&D efforts from UMass-based faculty research groups towards the development of spin-out/startup companies and the out-licensing of UMass intellectual property.
Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology Celebrates 50 Years of Research and Scholarship
The University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology is celebrating 50 years as a program with an anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. The anniversary celebration will provide an opportunity for alumni to reunite with former and current faculty and fellow classmates...
UMass Amherst Receives Two ‘Healthcare Heroes’ Awards from BusinessWest
Two UMass Amherst groups have been honored as 2022 Healthcare Heroes in BusinessWest’s annual series, which aims to identify and celebrate significant contributions to the health and well-being of the region. The Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation and ServiceNet’s Enrichment Center and Strive Clinic and Its...
Five Colleges to Host Contemporary Architecture Symposium Sept. 30-Oct. 1
The Five Colleges will host a virtual symposium called “Multiplicity: Agency, Constraint, And Freedom in Contemporary Architecture” on Sept. 30-Oct. 1, an event that will bring scholars, theorists and architects together to invigorate a conversation around the conditions of architecture today and to imagine its future trajectories. The...
New Book Co-edited by Lisa Lehmberg Released by Routledge
Lisa Lehmberg, professor of music education in the UMass Amherst Department of Music and Dance, has co-edited a new book titled “Meanings of Music Participation: Scenarios from the United States,” which was published in late August by Routledge as part of its New Directions in Music Education Series.
