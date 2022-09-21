The University of Massachusetts Amherst has been selected as one of 73 institutions to participate in the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) 2022-23 Institute on Open Educational Resources. Theresa Dooley, Open Education Librarian, will be leading the UMass Amherst team, which includes Jennifer Friedman, Associate Dean for Research and Learning, UMass Amherst Libraries; Sam Sharp, Learning Commons Supervisor, UMass Amherst Libraries; Jonah Carlson, Student Services Coordinator, University Without Walls (UWW); and Dan Cannity, Instructional Designer and Faculty Support Coordinator for Instructional Design, Engagement and Support (IDEAS).

