ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Us Dollar#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Policy#Usdt#Tether#Court#The Lsb Defendants
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Interesting Engineering

Crypto company accidentally pays $10.5 million to a woman instead of $100 refund

Imagine receiving $10.5 million while expecting a $100 refund to be transferred to your bank account and no one, except you, recognizes it until seven months have passed. That's recently what happened in Melbourne, Australia when a cryptocurrency company bestowed a fortune to a woman, initially reported by 7NEWS. Back in May 2021, Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, transferred the amount to Thevamanogari Manivel. Upon receiving the money, Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory started spending it like greased lightning.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet

Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for XRP, Maps Out What’s Next for Ethereum and One Additional Altcoin

A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls is outlining what’s in store for three digital assets including XRP and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on XRP, and he sees the seventh-largest crypto by market cap igniting a decent rally in the short term.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Ripple Lawyer Warns Crypto Regulatory Hostility Is Hurting the US Severely – Here’s Why

Ripple’s top lawyer thinks “regulatory hostility” is hurting crypto innovators and retail investors alike. Ripple’s general counsel, Stuart Alderoty, says in a new discussion at a Politico event that the San Francisco-based payments firm has not signed a single US customer to its platform since December 2020, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the company.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy