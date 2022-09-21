Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Treasury Department Recommends More Research on U.S. CBDC To Develop Future System of Payments
The U.S. Treasury Department is recommending more research on the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In a new report, the Treasury Department says the US has an objective to create a future payments system that promotes American values, minimizes risks and fosters inclusion. To achieve its goal, the...
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Treasury Department Asks for Public Opinion on Potential Risks of Digital Assets
The U.S. Treasury Department is asking the public for their opinions on how to handle the potential risks of crypto assets. In a newly published document, the Treasury Department is asking the general population how they feel about the illicit use of crypto assets and what steps can be taken to curb them.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
cryptoslate.com
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
bitcoinist.com
Colorado Is The First Ever U.S State That Will Accept Tax Payments In Crypto
The American state of Colorado will now accept cryptocurrency for tax payments, and residents of the city who wish to use this facility can finally start to do so. Governor Jared Polis recently announced this development. The provision to pay for taxes through digital tokens has now been made available...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
u.today
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for XRP, Maps Out What’s Next for Ethereum and One Additional Altcoin
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls is outlining what’s in store for three digital assets including XRP and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on XRP, and he sees the seventh-largest crypto by market cap igniting a decent rally in the short term.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum and XRP Whales Come Alive, Abruptly Move Nearly $300,000,000 Worth of Crypto in Just 24 Hours
Whale addresses are moving nearly $300 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in just 24 hours this week, according to data from crypto transaction-tracking platform Whale Alert. In one of the largest transactions, Whale Alert reports that an unknown wallet transferred 38,781 Ethereum worth more than $52 million to...
dailyhodl.com
Top Ripple Lawyer Warns Crypto Regulatory Hostility Is Hurting the US Severely – Here’s Why
Ripple’s top lawyer thinks “regulatory hostility” is hurting crypto innovators and retail investors alike. Ripple’s general counsel, Stuart Alderoty, says in a new discussion at a Politico event that the San Francisco-based payments firm has not signed a single US customer to its platform since December 2020, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the company.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Will Spend Over $100,000,000 Defending Itself Against the SEC in XRP Lawsuit, Says CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the cost of his firm’s lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be well above the nine-figure mark. In an interview with Ryan Selkis, CEO of crypto analytics firm Messari, Garlinghouse says Ripple Labs is, in a way, representing the whole industry by taking on the SEC.
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
