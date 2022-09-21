ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey

There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
The 6 Best Places For Apple Picking In South Jersey This Fall

That means pumpkins, cinnamon, and one of everyone's favorite seasonal activities: apple picking!. Sure, picking pumpkins is great. Who doesn't love a good hayride to the pumpkin patch? But, there's just something about getting in that last u-pick session of the year before the weather turns. Apple picking is a staple here in the Garden State. Honestly, when the ladies break out the flannels, North Face vests, and Ugg boots, their partner's should expect to have to head out to the farm soon after.
AGRICULTURE
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Where To Score Some Free Groceries In Hammonton, NJ, This October

Food insecurity is a recurring and serious issue, not just here in South Jersey, but everywhere. Believe it or not, it's probably a bigger deal in the southern part of the Garden State than that region's own residents even realize. As a matter of fact, the Community Food Bank of South Jersey says that almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where or when they're going to get to eat next.
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey’s Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Pretty Disappointing

New Jersey is a place known for its restaurants, its nightlife, and its music scene. We are a creative bunch who likes to do things a little differently. When you are from New Jersey, you know that we do things our way. We don't do things here because people do it that way somewhere else. We make our own rules and pave our own way.
POLITICS
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash

A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Has a Military Base — Get Over the Noise!

If you live within a 20-mile radius of Fort Dix you've become accustomed to occasionally hearing loud noises from time to time. Well, buckle up, buttercup, it's that time of the month. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst puts up a calendar on their website every month that lists what kind of training...
FORT DIX, NJ
Ceiling Caves in During LBI Wedding Reception, Guests Evacuate

A feared ceiling collapse during a wedding reception at a Barnegat Light restaurant sent 200 guests hurrying to leave the building Saturday night. It was the height of the dinner rush Saturday at the Daymark restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street when diners in the restaurant were told to evacuate because of structural problems caused by a wedding party on the second floor.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town

If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
RARITAN, NJ
Study Finds NJ Residents are Nearly as Happy as Those in Paradise?

As it turns out, those of us living in New Jersey are really happy. Of course, it's easy to think that we're all bitter and cranky because we have to deal with high taxes, traffic, and having to work 60 hours per week to make ends meet -- not to mention how many four-letter-words you mumble every time you forget to bring your reusable bags into a supermarket.
POLITICS
9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving

Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
