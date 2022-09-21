Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Stafford Twp, NJ Take Out Place Decides to Close
The truth is, I never ate at Cluck' n Crabs, a family-owned take-out eatery in the Mill Creek Plaza, just off of Rt. 72 in the Manahawkin neighborhood of Beach Haven West. I did write about them once, though, in an article about places with good take-out food in South Jersey.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/26
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. At the Shore. Current conditions and...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey
There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
The 6 Best Places For Apple Picking In South Jersey This Fall
That means pumpkins, cinnamon, and one of everyone's favorite seasonal activities: apple picking!. Sure, picking pumpkins is great. Who doesn't love a good hayride to the pumpkin patch? But, there's just something about getting in that last u-pick session of the year before the weather turns. Apple picking is a staple here in the Garden State. Honestly, when the ladies break out the flannels, North Face vests, and Ugg boots, their partner's should expect to have to head out to the farm soon after.
After 17 Years, One Location of a Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant is Closing
After nearly two decades at the Jersey Shore, one restaurant will not be returning when the tourists do next season. However, there is some good news to report in this story. In an era where it seems like every time you go online, there's news of another restaurant closing, this particular eatery has two locations and only one is shutting down.
You Can Now Order This Fall Favorite Sandwich at New Jersey Wawas
Wawa hinted at something major over the weekend. One of the best things about the seasons changing here in New Jersey is the seasonal menu updates. We're already enjoying our pumpkin coffees, donuts, and apple ciders. And now we'll be able to enjoy another seasonal favorite at Wawa stores. Every...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey, If You Hear This Emergency Code On An Airplane Brace Yourself
Have you ever noticed that society thinks we can’t handle ourselves? I already told you about codes used in shopping centers to communicate a “situation” without us knowing what is going on. Well, that’s not the only place they use a secret language. If you are ever flying on a plane and you hear this, brace yourself.
New Jersey Is Dancing With The Stars, Are You Watching?
We are being represented by two of my favorite New Jersey celebrities on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars this season! Listen, 30 seasons can’t be wrong. This may be the best lineup yet. If you are a Jersey Shore fan or Jersey Shore Family Vacation, you must be...
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
Where To Score Some Free Groceries In Hammonton, NJ, This October
Food insecurity is a recurring and serious issue, not just here in South Jersey, but everywhere. Believe it or not, it's probably a bigger deal in the southern part of the Garden State than that region's own residents even realize. As a matter of fact, the Community Food Bank of South Jersey says that almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where or when they're going to get to eat next.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey’s Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Pretty Disappointing
New Jersey is a place known for its restaurants, its nightlife, and its music scene. We are a creative bunch who likes to do things a little differently. When you are from New Jersey, you know that we do things our way. We don't do things here because people do it that way somewhere else. We make our own rules and pave our own way.
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash
A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
Historic Dad Vail Regatta Rowing Event Moving to Pennsauken, NJ in 2023
The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta rowing competition is moving from Philadelphia to South Jersey next year. College's most prestigious crew event has been rowed along Philadelphia's Schuylkill River for nearly 70 years. But concerned by a continuing dredging project taking place on the Schuylkill, Dad Vail organizers made...
New Jersey Has a Military Base — Get Over the Noise!
If you live within a 20-mile radius of Fort Dix you've become accustomed to occasionally hearing loud noises from time to time. Well, buckle up, buttercup, it's that time of the month. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst puts up a calendar on their website every month that lists what kind of training...
Ceiling Caves in During LBI Wedding Reception, Guests Evacuate
A feared ceiling collapse during a wedding reception at a Barnegat Light restaurant sent 200 guests hurrying to leave the building Saturday night. It was the height of the dinner rush Saturday at the Daymark restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street when diners in the restaurant were told to evacuate because of structural problems caused by a wedding party on the second floor.
You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town
If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
Study Finds NJ Residents are Nearly as Happy as Those in Paradise?
As it turns out, those of us living in New Jersey are really happy. Of course, it's easy to think that we're all bitter and cranky because we have to deal with high taxes, traffic, and having to work 60 hours per week to make ends meet -- not to mention how many four-letter-words you mumble every time you forget to bring your reusable bags into a supermarket.
9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving
Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0