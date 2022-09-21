Read full article on original website
Some school buses in NYC install new air filter technology
More than 100 school buses in Brooklyn and Queens are on the cutting edge with a new ventilation system on board. Some school buses in NYC install new air filter technology. UWS school cancels back-to-school night, says teacher …. Doctors get disaster training. NYCHA officials grilled following arsenic water scare.
How to keep your kid’s smile healthy ahead of Halloween, holiday season
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Between back-to-school, Halloween, and the holidays right around the corner, now is an important time to focus on the health of your child’s teeth. Dr. Kourosh Maddahi joined New York Living on Monday to offer tips and advice. Watch the video player for the full interview.
NYC forecast: mostly dry week ahead
NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Monday, expect a series of a few weak disturbances to move on through allowing for some clouds to develop; so, expect a mix of sun and clouds at times. There could be, however, a spot shower but any precipitation that does fall will remain light. What you will notice is it will be breezy at times as a huge upper level low slowly spins off into Canada.
Tunnel to Towers event honors 9/11 victims
The 21st Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk kicks off in Brooklyn Sunday. Thousands are expected to participate in the event that that honors 9/11 victims.
NYC forecast: Cool start to the weekend
It was a very cool start to the first full day of autumn and Friday night will be quite chilly for some. Mr. G has the forecast. NJ high school football player dies after injury …. NYC forecast: Rain Sunday night to end the weekend. Global Citizen Festival: A concert...
NYPD finds woman’s dismembered body parts in suitcases; search is on for boyfriend, according to police sources
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WPIX) — It was a gruesome discovery, and now, after a woman’s dismembered body was found in suitcases in her apartment in Brooklyn, police investigators are searching for at least one person of interest in connection with the crime. The incident is also reminding local...
NYC forecast: Rain Sunday night to end the weekend
On Sunday, the clouds will thicken rather quickly, but it should remain dry with the bulk of the showers/t-storms expecting to arrive Sunday evening. Come evening; there could even be a rumble or two of thunder as a result of some instability.
