Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Delivery Driver Wants to Know Why Customers Run Away From Her When They See Her Approaching
OK, time for a little interrogation. We I have it from a good source that some of you are running away from your Amazon drivers when you see them coming. And by good source, we literally mean an Amazon driver herself! Bri, a 23-year-old driver living in Florida took to TikTok to call you all out and ask why this is a thing, and honestly, we're curious too!
Women Who Work In The Tech Field Are Sharing Their Stories, And It'll Make You Rethink Your Profession
"I grew up very poor, and I am now living a stable life. You can too!"
YouTubers Dunkey and Leahbee Just Launched Bigmode Games — Here's What to Know
YouTuber videogamedunkey, known colloquially as Dunkey, seems to have leveled up his passion for video games. He's best known for his popular YouTube channel where he posts comedy videos offering analysis and criticisms of the latest video games. Whether Dunkey likes a title or hates it, his enthusiasm for the medium has led him to a completely new venture. He and his wife and fellow YouTuber Leahbee (Leah) just opened their own publishing company.
How to Move in 'Pokémon GO' Without Walking — Pros and Cons, Explained
Remember playing Pokémon Red and Blue on the Gameboy and watching your little character walk across an entire continent? Or, maybe your first experience was with Pokémon Gold and Silver on the Gameboy Color. Even if your only experience with Pokémon was the show, you'd hear the famous intro, "I will travel across the land, searching far and wide." Well, Pokémon GO took that part of the experience literally when the game was released in 2016. Is it possible to play Pokémon GO without walking?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tired of Old or Disappointing Games? Here's How to Get a Refund for an Xbox Game
When you buy Xbox games from a brick-and-mortar store there are no worries about being able to return them, so long as you kept the receipt. Even if you didn't keep the receipt you might be able to sell it to GameStop for a fraction of its value. But what...
FIFA・
How Good Is Kartana in 'Pokémon GO'? Maybe the Best Grass Type Ultra Beast in the Game
Raids are going off in Pokémon GO and new Ultra Beasts are surely going to shake things up. With Celesteela and Kartana being the new Ultra Beast additions to the Pokémon GO roster, fans want to know just how good Kartana is and the answer is very good.
TikToker Blasts Airbnb Hosts Who Ask Guests to Do Chores While Charging Cleaning Fees
If you have a friend who's "got it like that" money-wise and have a vacation property they're kind enough to let you stay in from time to time, it's understood that you're going to leave the place in tip-top shape. A good guest makes sure all of the trash is taken out and that any of the dishes are washed, dried, and put away.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0