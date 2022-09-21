ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 2

Related
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room

Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Disney Parks#Stroller#Disney Theme Parks#Travel Destinations#Disney World#Tiktok
WDW News Today

Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
TRAVEL
Tracey Folly

Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
The Independent

Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul

A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy