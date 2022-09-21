Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Pats on the Back
EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ... The Emporia community for donating 300.5 pounds of goods to the United Way of the Flint Hills...
Emporia gazette.com
The People Speak
Becky Jaggard Smith has been a woman of business and a leader for Emporia. Here is a list of Becky’s contributions. This is a list of her community dedication. Emporia is losing one of its leaders. There is going to be a big empty hole, folks. Becky is closing...
WIBW
Last-standing Topeka YMCA building on the market
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last-standing YMCA facility in Topeka is for sale. The commercial real estate website Crexi posted a listing for the Southwest Topeka Y’s 38,325 sq. ft. facility with an asking price of $2.75 million. According to Crexi, the building at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. opened...
WIBW
Harvesters Distribution Center relocating to Lawrence in 2024
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters Kansas Distribution Center, currently located in downtown Topeka, will be moving to a new location in the spring of 2024. Harvesters is vacating its current Topeka facility because the building will be demolished as part of the infrastructure project to replace the I-70 Polk-Quincy viaduct. Officials said Harvesters must be out of their existing facility by June of 2024.
Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service
Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
Emporia gazette.com
'This isn't about me': Argabright humbled by potential state honor
Mike Argabright has worked in education more than 30 years. Yet the news he received Monday night was a surprise. “It’s very humbling to be recognized. ... It’s an honor,” the Southern Lyon County school superintendent said Wednesday.
Emporia gazette.com
Walter Lee Blount
And spending time with his grandsons. Buddy proudly served. in the United States Army. On June 1, 1966, he married Mary Branch in Cottonwood. Falls. They shared 56 years of marriage. He is survived by: wife, Mary of the home; daughter, Tena. Blount; son, Charlie Blount; grandsons, Dakota Blount and.
esubulletin.com
'Betrayed' Emporia State tenure track professor speaks on being dismissed
When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State class hosts Outdoor Activity Day
Emporia State’s Teaching Methods in Middle/Secondary Physical Education class hosted its Outdoor Activity Day on the fields by the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center on Friday afternoon. The class is taught by Dr. Tyler Goad and the event was led by two of the class’s 13 students, seniors...
Emporia gazette.com
Strong City Preservation Alliance presents 3rd annual Black Tie Affair
STRONG CITY — The Strong City Preservation Alliance invites the community to the third annual Black Tie Affair to benefit the restoration of the historic Strong City Theater. The event will be held on Oct. 22, and begin with happy hour cash bar starting at 5 p.m. Dress is...
Emporia gazette.com
EHS Homecoming Royalty candidates announced
Emporia High School will crown its Homecoming royalty during the Friday, Sept. 30, football game against Manhattan. Candidates for king are Angel Aldrete, Fred Jackson, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares and Bobby Trujillo. Candidates for queen are Alison Brown, Arianna Hamilton, Rebecca Snyder, Journey Walburn and Elizabeth Willhite. The Homecoming parade...
KVOE
2023 Kansas Teacher of Year to be announced Saturday
Emporia High teacher Erica Huggard will learn this weekend whether she’s the state’s 2023 teacher of the year. Huggard and six other finalists will learn the announcement as part of a special reception in Wichita’s Marriott Hotel. The finalists were selected out of more than 110 nominations statewide.
LJWORLD
Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence
Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
Emporia gazette.com
Duane Eugene Jacob
Duane Eugene Jacob, 82, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home in Neosho Rapids, Kansas. He was born January 14, 1940 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Walter Eugene and Gwendolyn Odell Robinson Jacob. Duane attended Whittier Grade School, Emporia Jr. High and later graduated from Emporia High School with the Class of 1958.
WIBW
E Sixth St. viaduct in JC to close to all traffic as bridge replaced
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The E Sixth St. viaduct in Junction City will close to all traffic for more than a year as crews replace the bridge. Geary County Emergency Management has warned residents of Junction City that the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin construction to replace the E Sixth St. Bridge on Monday, Oct. 3.
KVOE
Small grass fires near Emporia handled quickly Wednesday
Several Lyon County fire departments went east of Emporia to handle small grass fires Wednesday afternoon. Initially, several fires were reported near Roads 190 and U, about six miles east of Emporia and six miles northwest of Neosho Rapids. Emporia Fire says there were actually two fires — one near 190 and U and another near Roads 200 and U.
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
esubulletin.com
AAUP to open case against Emporia State after dismissal of 33 faculty members
The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) plans to open a case against Emporia State after receiving nine official complaints following the dismissal of 33 faculty members last Friday, according to an AAUP spokesperson. “What’s happening at Emporia State University in Kansas is incredibly important,” said Irene Mulvey, AAUP president,...
WIBW
Firefighters make quick work of Emporia grass fires
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters around Emporia were able to make quick work of two separate grass fires within a few miles of each other. KVOE reports that on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, several grass fires were reported east of Emporia, which brought out several Lyon Co. fire departments. Originally,...
Topeka snow plow looks for new name, here’s how you can help
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new contest has opened in Topeka to name one of the city’s 72,000-pound snowplows. According to the City of Topeka’s Street Division, the contest is open now through to Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. The rules for the contest are as follows: One entry per adult or child Entries must […]
