In Photos: First Gamecocks baseball scrimmage of the fall
The South Carolina baseball team took the field on Friday afternoon for the first scrimmage of the fall. It was a five-inning affair won by the Black team, which featured a trio of transfer pitchers – right-handers Roman Kimball, Ricky Williams and Nick Proctor. Several players reached base multiple...
Williams seeing next man up mentality from the Gamecocks
South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams has seen his time on the field increase in 2022 and has flashed during the first three games. Williams, who is in his second year in the program after transferring in from Delaware following the 2020 season, has recorded 11 total tackles this season including one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.
South Carolina announces another Williams-Brice sellout
For the third time this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks football team has announced a sellout. All 77,557 tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte have been sold. Just like Georgia State in Week 1 and Georgia in Week 3. ESPNU will provide television coverage between the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) and 49ers (1-3, 0-1 CUSA).
Brooks: 'I feel like we have all the right people'
Wide receiver Jalen Brooks and the South Carolina offense will welcome Charlotte to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night. Brooks has been a consistent target for quarterback Spencer Rattler and is currently second on the team in receptions with 11 receptions for 170 yards. Brooks and the Gamecocks are coming off...
How to watch: Carolina vs. Charlotte
It’s gameday in Columbia as South Carolina welcomes Charlotte to Williams-Brice stadium for a 7:30 kickoff. The game between the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) and the 49ers (1-3, 0-1) will be televised on ESPNU with Jay Alter, Forrest Conoly and Tamara Brown on the call. If fans want to tune...
wbtw.com
South Carolina, SEC announce men’s basketball tipoff times for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced times and TV networks for the upcoming men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday morning. Fifteen of South Carolina’s 18 league games will be broadcast by the SEC Network. The first game of the season and the Lamont Paris era will...
WIS-TV
SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
Charlotte Stories
Another Aftershock Just Shook SC – Totaling 79 Quakes Since Christmas
Another aftershock rattled the Elgin area of South Carolina last night at 12:52 am, bringing the total number of quakes and aftershocks to 79 since Christmas. The rumbling of the Palmetto State started when a significant 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina (about 50 miles south of Charlotte) the day after Christmas, followed quickly by 2.5, 2.1, and 1.7 magnitude aftershocks.
abccolumbia.com
Free shredding event tomorrow at Blythewood High School football stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Blythewood High School Future Business Leaders of America and Shred 360 will be hosting a ‘free shred event’ that will take place tomorrow. The event will take place at the visitors side of the Blythewood High School football stadium from 9 am- 12 pm. Each...
Charleston City Paper
VP Harris challenges freshman class at S.C. State University
Vice President Kamala Harris told the incoming freshmen class at South Carolina State University (SCSU) on Tuesday that America needs their leadership at a time when many rights are being taken for granted. Under threat, she said, are the freedom of voters to decide elections, the freedom of women to...
South Carolina Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in South Carolina made the cut.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon! (Applause.) Good afternoon. Please have a seat. Please have a seat. (Laughs.) Oh, it’s so good to be back. Madam President, thank you for that introduction and for your leadership. Thank you. Well, good afternoon, Bulldogs! How’s everybody doing? (Applause.) It is so good...
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia
I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
coladaily.com
Irmo gets ready for 48th annual Okra Strut
The town of Irmo is preparing for another year of the annual Okra Strut. Many individuals in the Midlands will strut their way to the free festival this weekend for two days of family fun and entertainment. Irmo’s festival dates back to the early 1970s when the Lake Murray-Irmo Woman’s...
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
wach.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
WIS-TV
Midlands hit by another earthquake
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There has been another reported Earthquake near the town of Elgin. According to the USGS, the earthquake was a magnitude of 1.3. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Raleigh News & Observer
This taco joint in South Carolina is among the best in the US, Yelp says. Here’s why
A South Carolina restaurant is dishing out some of the best tacos in the nation, new rankings show. Tacos Nayarit Mexican Grill in Columbia landed on the “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to a list published on Wednesday, Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant...
247Sports
