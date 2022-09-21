ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man furious after refusing to swap plane seats with dad & ending up next to crying kid – but everyone says same thing

By Kara Godfrey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A PASSENGER was left fuming after sitting next to a screaming kid during a flight - but not everyone is on his side.

The man said he was on a long-haul flight when he sat next to the 5-year-old, who had been separated from where his dad was sitting.

A man was left fuming after he sat next to a kid who screamed and sobbed on a flight (stock image) Credit: Getty

He explained on Reddit: "I've had problems with not getting the seat I paid for before too so I knew it wasn't necessarily their fault that they were separated.

"However, I paid extra for a legroom seat, so I wasn't very willing to give it up.

"The father asked around and tried to arrange something with other passengers, however no one he asked was willing to go through the hassle of moving and eventually he was told to sit down."

The man said the kid was nervous and then started "screaming during take-off" and was sobbing, making a mess with their food and starting at his TV screen.

However, after seven hours the dad took his son and laughed it off - leading to the passenger to get mad.

He continued: "I calmly told the father the things I mentioned earlier. Well, he wasn't glad with those words.

"He told me that if I knew that I was going to have trouble with sitting next to an unaccompanied kid for so long I should've just moved.

"Well, this turned into a big argument and eventually we both just stormed off."

He asked if he was in the wrong - and most people said he was as he had the option to move in the first place.

One person said: "There was nothing the dad could do about it as no one was willing to switch seats."

Someone else agreed: "You had an opportunity to move away from the kid, and chose not to. You made your choice, so stop complaining."

A third added: "Your complete lack of sympathy for a sobbing child is awful."

Some people on Reddit understood, as it is a common problem on flights for people wanting to swap seats.

Last month a passenger sparked debate after refusing to move so a family of four could sit next to each other.

And a man recently explained why he refused to give up his seat for a mum during a flight.

Comments / 134

Corey Sokoll
3d ago

Those that either can’t afford to pay for the seats they want or just too cheap to pay should Never expect others that have paid or have their own issues to switch seats period. I for one take medication & I need to get up & move once in a while. I also need to use the restroom more often. So I pick & pay for an isle seat. I really hate having to explain that every time someone wants My seat that I paid for. Those people need to learn to shut up & leave people alone.

Reply(15)
43
Holly Gennaro
2d ago

I worked as a ticket agent and a gate agent for Alaska Airlines for a few years. A minor would not have been seated away from their guardian. The ticket agents would have moved people (like the kid) and placed him with the dad. Also, the seats "with extra legroom" are usually the emergency exit rows. FAA regulations PROHIBIT anyone under 16, elderly, handicapped and whom WE think (or who believe they cannot, or refuse to) assist passengers off the plane in case of an emergency. So this story? Nope, my experience from working at airlines, call baloney on this story.

Reply(3)
24
Kindred
3d ago

LoL that kid would of had a whole new list of no-no words added to his vocabulary by the plane landed if it was me next to him plus an assortment of hand gestures

Reply(2)
24
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to split cost of buying daughter's first car after paying for stepdaughter's car in full

If you buy a car for one of your children, does that mean you're obligated to share the cost of cars for all of your children? What if we get stepchildren involved?. "According to recent research, 42% of American adults have at least one step-relative (a step-parent, step-sibling, or a stepchild). What's more, there are about 11.6 million stepchildren in the U.S." Does that complicate the matter even further?
