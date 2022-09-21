Read full article on original website
BBC
Man shot by police on M62 was 'active criminal', inquest hears
Police intelligence suggested that a man fatally shot by an armed officer on the M62 in West Yorkshire was a "highly active criminal", an inquest has heard. Yassar Yaqub was shot when the Audi car he was travelling in was stopped near Huddersfield in January 2017. The jury inquest was...
BBC
Wolverhampton student threatened at gunpoint in flat after security complaints
An American student says he was threatened at gunpoint after a man was able to get past the security system in his block of flats. TikTok creator Nick Alexander heard his neighbour scream and realised she was being attacked. The attacker reportedly produced a gun when he tried to intervene.
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
BBC
Poole couple attacked by youths while walking dog
A couple have described how they and their dog were subjected to a seemingly random attack by a gang of teenagers. Amber Cole and Adam Stevenson were walking their puppy Luna when they were targeted in Bourne Valley Park in Poole, Dorset, on Sunday afternoon. They told the BBC the...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
Police deal 'devastating blow' to Kinahan cartel after arrest of one of their seven 'key members' at his Costa del Sol bolthole
Police have dealt a devastating blow to the Kinahan cartel with the arrest of one of their seven 'key members' at his Costa del Sol bolthole. Detectives from six different police forces, including the Spanish Civil Guard, Garda and powerful US DEA law enforcement agency, participated in the operation which snared Johnny Morrissey.
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing
A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
BBC
Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog
Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
BBC
María Belén Bernal: Ecuadorian authorities find body of missing lawyer
Ecuador's president has said a body found by authorities is that of a young female lawyer who went missing after visiting a police training school. He named the woman as María Belén Bernal, 34, who vanished 10 days ago after going to see her husband at the facility in the capital Quito.
BBC
Oldham councillor arrested on suspicion of rape
An Oldham councillor was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of raping a woman. The man was detained at his home but later bailed by Greater Manchester Police, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service. The unidentified suspect continues to work as an elected councillor. His political party declined to...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC
Cumbria break-ins: Serial burglar jailed after targeting vulnerable
A serial burglar who broke into an elderly woman's home as she slept while her niece watched via CCTV more than 100 miles away has been jailed. John Donakey committed a string of offences in Penrith and Kendal. Carlisle Crown Court heard the 57-year-old targeted areas and properties where there...
BBC
Sark patient taken to hospital by marine ambulance
A patient has been taken to hospital via marine ambulance after help was requested by Sark's doctor. St John Ambulance's Flying Christine lll was sent from St Peter Port, in Guernsey, to the island at 18:45 BST on Friday. The crew gave the patient further care onboard before they were...
BBC
Nigel Malt: Lauren Malt's father jailed for life for her murder in West Winch
A father who murdered his daughter by twice running over her with his car has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years. Nigel Malt, 45, of King's Lynn in Norfolk, knocked over 19-year-old Lauren Malt outside the home she shared with her mother and siblings in nearby West Winch in January.
BBC
Larne Port drugs: Man, 22, in court over £1.25m seizure
A man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £1.25m at Larne Port last year. Mohammed Khan, 22, was arrested in England on Wednesday and charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs. He was taken to Belfast for the hearing at the city's...
BBC
Attempted murder arrest after police cars rammed by tractor
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone. Police investigating a report of drink driver attended an address in Tattenabuddagh Lane just after midnight on Saturday. A man then tried to evade police in a...
BBC
Award for retired Humberside Police dog shot three times
A retired Humberside Police dog who was shot three times has been granted a lifetime achievement award. German Shepherd Logan was injured when he and his handler were pursuing a man wanted for attempted murder in May 2018. The dog and his handler were injured, with the dog being shot...
BBC
Leicester disorder: Five more men charged by police
Police have charged a further five men in relation to disorder in Leicester. They were all arrested in the days and weeks before 17 September, when major disorder broke out involving hundreds of people. A total of 47 people have been arrested over the past month, police said, with the...
