ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Clampdown on oligarch mansions: Luxury homes that have been bought with 'dirty money' in the wealthiest parts of London could be seized and transformed into affordable housing

By Rory Tingle, Home Affairs Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Oligarch mansions bought with 'dirty money' in the wealthiest parts of London could be seized and transformed into affordable housing as part of a new crackdown on money laundering.

Westminster city council is examining the use of compulsory purchase orders if it finds properties in areas including Belgravia, Knightsbridge and Mayfair have been acquired with ill-gotten wealth or 'money of a dubious origin'.

Russians accused of corruption or links to the Kremlin have brought houses worth nearly £430million in Westminster since 2016, according to Transparency International. This is more than any other council area in Britain.

Meanwhile, Westminster has seen a 300 per cent rise in the number of properties registered to owners in Jersey since 2010 and a rise of 1,200 per cent in the number of properties registered to owners in Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIS87_0i4jy2MK00
This 5 Belgrave Square mansion belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska was raided by squatters in March. There is no suggestion it is being targeted by the council crackdown 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IutC_0i4jy2MK00
A group of protesters at the mansion with a banner reading 'this property has been liberated' 

The Labour-run council is currently examining the use of a compulsory purchase order against a property registered in the Seychelles after the owner fell behind on their council tax, the Guardian reported.

However, the authority faces major obstacles including a dearth of transparency over property ownership and a lack of checks on companies registered at Companies House.

UK branded a 'global hub of money laundering'

Britain has been accused of becoming a 'global hub for money laundering', with an estimated £1.5 billion worth of property in the country bought by Russians facing allegations of corruption or with ties to the Kremlin.

Much of the property is held by companies registered to Britain's overseas territories and crown dependencies, according to data uncovered by Transparency International, The Times reported in February.

But Transparency International director Duncan Hames warned these figures were only the 'tip of the iceberg' and said laws that force overseas companies holding property in the UK to reveal their owners was 'long overdue'.

Campaign group Transparency International also found 2,189 companies registered in the UK that have been linked to 48 money-laundering and corruption cases.

At least 28 per cent of the property linked to corruption is located in Westminster and is worth nearly £430 million, with a further 20 per cent in Kensington and Chelsea, 10 per cent in both Camden and Wokingham in Berkshire, while another seven percent was located in the City of London.

Westminster - which currently has a waiting list for affordable housing of 4,000 households - said it was comparing properties owned overseas with council tax data to work out whether they were being used for their stated purpose.

The council defines dirty money as that obtained from criminal activity, bribery or the misuse of public money, while money of dubious origin is usually associated with the use of tax havens or the elaborate use of shell companies.

Council leader, Cllr Adam Hug, said: 'Westminster's dirty secret has been known for many years but those in power looked the other way for too long as money of questionable origin flooding into London and investors took advantage of our relatively lax laws.'

'It took the war in Ukraine to refocus attention on oligarch investments and what London has become in terms of a European laundromat for dirty money.

'But the problem goes wider than Putin and his henchman to many others who see Belgravia, Knightsbridge, Mayfair and other parts of Westminster as places to rinse their money.

'This not only damages the reputation of our city by supporting authoritarianism abroad but drains the vitality of areas with empty or under-used homes.'

Cllr Hug is calling on the government to carry out a series of changes to make it easier to clamp down on money laundering, including tightening checks on property owners.

'Companies House does not have the powers or resources to address those who set up opaque shell companies to launder and export money from London,' he said.

'There are more background checks required to get a local authority lending card then to set up a company in the UK.

'We want to work with Government Ministers and agencies to crack down on dirty money and ensure agencies like HMRC and the National Crime Agency are properly resourced.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaWRH_0i4jy2MK00
Westminster currently has a waiting list for affordable housing of 4,000 households. There is no suggestion any of the properties in this image were bought with dirty money 

His other recommendations include increasing the fee to register a company at Companies House from £12 to £50 and introducing more rigorous identity checks.

Earlier this year, MailOnline revealed Westminster had begun a crackdown on alleged business rates evasion by US-style candy stores and souvenir shops on Oxford Street.

A total of 30 stores are currently under investigation for business rates evasion of around £8m.

A common feature in these investigations has been the use of opaque shell company structures to avoid identifying the genuine owners and so frustrating attempts by the council to take offenders to court.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Drug kingpins who set up 'industrial scale' lab capable of producing £10million-a-month worth of amphetamines have 'unduly lenient' jail sentences extended

Two men involved in a multi-million-pound operation that produced huge quantities of amphetamine have seen their prison sentences increased - after judges ruled they were 'unduly lenient'. Andrew Gurney, 51, from Birmingham, and Keith Davies, 56, from Buckinghamshire, were jailed in June for their involvement in a professional conspiracy to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#Money Laundering#Linus Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Luxury Homes#Companies House#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Knightsbridge#Russians#Kremlin#Labour#Guardian
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'Con Queen of Hollywood' fraudster, 41, 'posed as entertainment execs including Rupert Murdoch's ex Wendi Deng and producers working for Christopher Nolan to scam 300 victims out of $1m by offering non-existent film work'

A fraudster impersonated well-known Hollywood figures to dupe more than 300 victims out of $1 million by offering non-existent work in the film business, a court has heard. Hargobind Tahilramani, 42 - dubbed the 'con Queen of Hollywood' - allegedly pretended to be executives, including producers working for The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan, during a seven-year scam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Inside the bizarre case of a elite marathon runner charged over treasure trove of stolen Lego she was allegedly selling for tens of thousands online - after she had both legs amputated because of anorexia

A former champion cross country runner turned double amputee allegedly made more than $100,000 selling stolen items, including Lego, electronic devices, clothing and designer sunglasses on Facebook Marketplace, a court has heard. Eliza Jane Stewart, 35, was charged with a string of offences and spent a night in custody after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Name of Thrones: Records reveal the Queen Consort Camilla has the SAME distant relative as Kit Harrington - pair share 17th Century ancestor who was staunch backer of Charles I in Civil War

Queen Consort Camilla is related to Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington - through a staunch supporter of King Charles I in the English Civil War. Her Royal Highness, 75, is a distant cousin of Harrington, 35, due to the fact that they share John Tufton, the 2nd Earl of Thanet, as an ancestor, ancestry website Findmypast have revealed.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

The Country With the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected 608 million people and killed 6.5 million since the start of its spread in late 2019. According to nearly all experts, these numbers are low. Counts may be low by 50% or more, particularly in nations without sophisticated national data collection systems. The spread of COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Secret five-day search for missing backpacker Peter Falconio is revealed as his mother issues a desperate personal plea for 'anyone with a conscience to help me' uncover one of Australia's most compelling mysteries

A plea from the mother of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio sparked a five day police search of an outback well for his remains more than two decades after he disappeared. Joan Falconio, 75, has broken her long silence to beg for information about the location of her son's body...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'From the minor league to the pros!': Amazon is slammed for promoting an ex-prison exec to run its notorious fulfilment center warehouse training - where staff complain of zero breaks while drivers have to pee in bottles

Amazon has come under fire for promoting an ex-prison exec to run its notorious fulfilment center warehouse training - which has faced a slew of misconduct allegations in recent years. Dayna Howard, a former manager at private prison and detention center firm Corrections Corporation of America, is now in charge...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Angela Rayner reveals what was on THAT note that was passed to her in the Commons alerting the Labour front bench to the Queen's failing health

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was written in the note she passed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen's death as he spoke in the House of Commons. The note, along with scenes showing PM Liz Truss being urgently briefed by Nadhim Zahawi at the same time, was the first sign that something urgent was going on outside the walls of Parliament.
HEALTH
BBC

Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam

Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

$19 M. Worth of Antiquities Returned to Italy

Authorities returned nearly 60 antiquities worth an estimated $19 million to Italy in a repatriation ceremony on Monday. Around a third of the objects had been seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Fabrizio Di Michele, Consul General of Italy, was among the Italian officials present at the ceremony to receive the items on behalf of the Italian government. In a statement, Di Michele applauded the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and Homeland Security, who conducted investigations that led to the recovery of the artifacts. He called their ongoing efforts “tireless and steadfast.” Last week, reports circulated that the Met...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

614K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy