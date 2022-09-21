ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season

Cleveland Browns will be without their starting quarterback until week 13, but that did not stop Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons from making a bold prediction about the Browns. Parsons took to Twitter to say he believes the Browns will make the playoffs, pointing to one main reason, especially getting Deshaun Watson back later in the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report

Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness

Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game

Forristall was elevated to Cleveland's active roster Thursday. Forristall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. He'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, taking the spot of Jesse James (biceps). The Browns can elevate Forristall for one more game after this but would have to sign him to the active roster to dress him for a third time.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnf#Browns#All Set#American Football
CBS Sports

Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders

Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return

Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday

Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Misses another practice

Renfrow (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Back-to-back absences from practice put the focus on what Renfrow is able to do during Friday's session and his subsequent injury report listing ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If the the Raiders' slot man can't play this weekend, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole would be candidates to see added Week 3 receiver reps behind Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Marcus Peters: Not practicing Wednesday

Peters (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Peters was limited twice during practice last week but still made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He played only 62 percent of the defensive snaps and may be in danger of missing another game after not practicing Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Lions' John Cominsky: Undergoes surgey

Cominsky underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Cominsky was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury in the Lions' practice report, so the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. However, what is known is the 26-year old is expected to miss multiple weeks, although the team is not expected to place him on IR just yet.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Limited Wednesday

Poyer (foot) was limited during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Poyer recorded four tackles and an interception during Monday's blowout win over the Titans, but he presumably picked up a foot injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but Thursday and Friday's practice report figures to provide more clarify on the star safety's availability for Week 3.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns: Taking Stock – Week 2

Welcome to Week 2 of “Taking Stock.” Each week we review members of the Cleveland Browns organization whose stock is on the rise and members of the organization whose stock may be starting to fall. Grant Delpit – Safety. Grant Delpit has been involved in two of...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Could be back sooner than later

The Ravens coaching staff believes that Bowser (Achilles) will be available to play shortly after returning from the PUP list following Week 4, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Bowser has been recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, leading to his placement on Baltimore's PUP...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Undergoes successful surgery

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday "everybody sounds pleased" in regards to Adams' recent knee surgery, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Carroll added that the safety, who has already been ruled out for the season, is going to be away from the team for the early part of his recovery from the torn quadriceps tendon in his left knee, which he sustained during the team's season-opening win over the Broncos. The procedure was Adams' fourth since he joined the Seahawks ahead of the 2020 campaign, and he'll only play 25 games through his first three seasons with the team. When Adams was placed on injured reserve last week, Seattle signed defensive back Teez Tabor off Atlanta's practice squad to fill the empty roster spot, but Josh Jones has taken over as the starting safety next to Quandre Diggs.
SEATTLE, WA

