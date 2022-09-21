Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
CBS Sports
Why the Steelers haven't turned to Kenny Pickett yet and what the rookie QB can bring to Pittsburgh's offense
Not even two games into Mitch Trubisky's tenure as the Steelers' starting quarterback, Pittsburgh faithful began raining chants for Kenny Pickett upon Acrisure Stadium. Big-name predecessor Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think Trubisky deserves the boos, and coach Mike Tomlin is "exercising appropriate patience" with his current starter. But why, you ask? Why, after making such a premium investment in Pickett, are the Steelers still committed to the Trubisky experiment entering Week 3?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where to Watch: Browns and Steelers on Thursday Night Football
Cleveland Browns look to get back in the win column on Thursday Night Football, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CBS Sports
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel showed Allen Iverson film to coach wide receivers
Mike McDaniel is in his first season as the Miami Dolphins head coach, and he has already made a splash with his impressive offense. One of his former players, ex-NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, is not surprised by McDaniel's early success. Hawkins joined 'The Rich Eisen Show' and was asked...
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references Tony Romo departure
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
CBS Sports
Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game
Forristall was elevated to Cleveland's active roster Thursday. Forristall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. He'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, taking the spot of Jesse James (biceps). The Browns can elevate Forristall for one more game after this but would have to sign him to the active roster to dress him for a third time.
Yardbarker
Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown
S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Misses another practice
Renfrow (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Back-to-back absences from practice put the focus on what Renfrow is able to do during Friday's session and his subsequent injury report listing ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If the the Raiders' slot man can't play this weekend, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole would be candidates to see added Week 3 receiver reps behind Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.
Three Keys to a Browns win Over the Steelers
A look at what the Cleveland Browns need to do to pull out a week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CBS Sports
Lions' John Cominsky: Undergoes surgey
Cominsky underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Cominsky was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury in the Lions' practice report, so the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. However, what is known is the 26-year old is expected to miss multiple weeks, although the team is not expected to place him on IR just yet.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule
Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Limited Wednesday
Poyer (foot) was limited during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Poyer recorded four tackles and an interception during Monday's blowout win over the Titans, but he presumably picked up a foot injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but Thursday and Friday's practice report figures to provide more clarify on the star safety's availability for Week 3.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Ticketed for IR
The Buccaneers will place Bernard (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. The transaction ensures that Bernard will be sidelined for at least the Buccaneers' next four games after he sustained the ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. After recording 23 receptions in 12 games in his first season with Tampa Bay while often serving as a sub off the bench on passing downs, Bernard had exclusively played on special teams through the Bucs' first two games of 2022. Bernard's upcoming absence could pave the way for Ke'Shawn Vaughn to dress as the team's third running back behind starter Leonard Fournette and top backup Rachaad White.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Undergoes successful surgery
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday "everybody sounds pleased" in regards to Adams' recent knee surgery, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Carroll added that the safety, who has already been ruled out for the season, is going to be away from the team for the early part of his recovery from the torn quadriceps tendon in his left knee, which he sustained during the team's season-opening win over the Broncos. The procedure was Adams' fourth since he joined the Seahawks ahead of the 2020 campaign, and he'll only play 25 games through his first three seasons with the team. When Adams was placed on injured reserve last week, Seattle signed defensive back Teez Tabor off Atlanta's practice squad to fill the empty roster spot, but Josh Jones has taken over as the starting safety next to Quandre Diggs.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Could be back sooner than later
The Ravens coaching staff believes that Bowser (Achilles) will be available to play shortly after returning from the PUP list following Week 4, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Bowser has been recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, leading to his placement on Baltimore's PUP...
Comments / 0