CBS Sports

Why the Steelers haven't turned to Kenny Pickett yet and what the rookie QB can bring to Pittsburgh's offense

Not even two games into Mitch Trubisky's tenure as the Steelers' starting quarterback, Pittsburgh faithful began raining chants for Kenny Pickett upon Acrisure Stadium. Big-name predecessor Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think Trubisky deserves the boos, and coach Mike Tomlin is "exercising appropriate patience" with his current starter. But why, you ask? Why, after making such a premium investment in Pickett, are the Steelers still committed to the Trubisky experiment entering Week 3?
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report

Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness

Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game

Forristall was elevated to Cleveland's active roster Thursday. Forristall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. He'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, taking the spot of Jesse James (biceps). The Browns can elevate Forristall for one more game after this but would have to sign him to the active roster to dress him for a third time.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders

Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return

Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
NFL
ESPN

New England Patriots trade OT Justin Herron to Las Vegas Raiders

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have traded offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting Herron with his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Raiders in the trade, while Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick go to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday

Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' C.J. Uzomah: Questionable after full practice

Uzomah (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Uzomah logged a full practice Friday after a pair of limited sessions, putting him in a good position to return against his former team and limit his absence to just one game. Cimini adds that all the Jets listed as questionable for Week 3 are expected to play, further bolstering Uzomah's outlook.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' John Cominsky: Undergoes surgey

Cominsky underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Cominsky was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury in the Lions' practice report, so the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. However, what is known is the 26-year old is expected to miss multiple weeks, although the team is not expected to place him on IR just yet.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Jets' C.J. Uzomah: Full participant Friday

Uzomah (hamstring) fully participated in Friday's practice session, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Uzomah was limited at practice over the last two days due to a hamstring injury, but his full participation Friday is certainly encouraging ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Bengals. While coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Uzomah would be a game-time decision this week, it seems likely that the tight end will be available against his former team.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Marcus Peters: Not practicing Wednesday

Peters (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Peters was limited twice during practice last week but still made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He played only 62 percent of the defensive snaps and may be in danger of missing another game after not practicing Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Has chance to play Sunday

Franklin-Myers (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but he's expected to play, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Franklin-Myers didn't practice Wednesday, but he returned in a limited fashion Thursday and practiced in full Friday. It appears he's trending in the right direction, but the Jets will likely wait to see how he reacts to Friday's practice before making a final decision on his status. Over the first two games of the season, the fourth-year defensive end has played 55 defensive snaps and recorded two tackles.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Limited Wednesday

Poyer (foot) was limited during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Poyer recorded four tackles and an interception during Monday's blowout win over the Titans, but he presumably picked up a foot injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but Thursday and Friday's practice report figures to provide more clarify on the star safety's availability for Week 3.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Status in question for Week 3

Likely (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at New England. Through two games, the rookie fourth-round pick has played a modest role for the Ravens, logging 38 percent of the offensive snaps to date. While operating behind Mark Andrews (83 percent) doesn't lend itself to a lot of work, Likely followed up getting blanked on four targets Week 1 with a 4-43-0 line on five targets this past Sunday against the Dolphins. After being limited Wednesday through Friday due to a groin injury, Likely's status for Week 3 won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Could be back sooner than later

The Ravens coaching staff believes that Bowser (Achilles) will be available to play shortly after returning from the PUP list following Week 4, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Bowser has been recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, leading to his placement on Baltimore's PUP...
