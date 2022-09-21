Read full article on original website
Prep football: Saturday's scores
Saturday's CIF Southern Section and City Section high school football scores.
Brett Neilon saves USC with 'The Push' on Caleb Williams' fourth-down conversion
With 2:51 left in the game, trailing Oregon State 14-10 and facing a fourth down and six at their own 43-yard line, it looked like the USC Trojans needed a miracle. The play clock was running down, the Trojans offense looked out of sorts - like it had all night - and USC fans were wondering why ...
USC football beats Oregon State 17-14: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 showdown in Corvallis
All eyes were on Corvallis Saturday night as the USC Trojans battled the Oregon State Beavers in a battle of unbeaten teams. Lincoln Riley's Trojans (4-0, 2-0) faced their toughest test of the young season against an experienced and tough Beavers team, and they emerged with a 17-14 victory that ...
Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison TD saves USC in comeback vs. Oregon State
After struggling most of the game, quarterback Caleb Williams connects on a touchdown pass to Jordan Addison to help USC stay undefeated on the season.
Cal's Entire Offense on Display in 49-31 Triumph Over Arizona
The Bears got contributions everywhere, powered by a revamped offensive line.
