Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Lady In the Yellow Dress’ Captures Millions of Hearts On TikTok While She Searches For Her Boo
The good samaritans of TikTok are rallying together using hashtags and videos to help a woman find her ex-bae — but it’s all in good fun. The lady in the yellow/green dress is what they call her and she is boldly determined and on a mission to find her boo and make us laugh along the way.
20 Jokes About Spirit Halloween Stores That Are Spookily Accurate And Hilarious
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
A cute video of a small baby snatching the chip packet.
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Instagram by @happyfacesgoal. Childhood can be a joyous time, a chance to explore and discover new things. Children are innocent and the world is their playground.
Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom Encourages Her Young Daughter To Approach A Moose In Rocky Mountain National Park
Oh my, it just don’t stop. These people… they need to be smarter because I’m almost tired of seeing it. These videos aren’t even funny anymore, especially when that’s an innocent kid an adult is allowing and probably encouraging to enter into the most dangerous situation that any person can in the woods.
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
Huskies 'Mad' Over Not Being Allowed on Bed Has Internet in Stitches
The seemingly well-behaved dogs were heard howling away, appearing to be unhappy with the "new arrangement" in a viral video.
insideedition.com
Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll
A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Pregnant Otter Steals Surfer’s Board, Leads to Hilarious Stand-Off
Earlier this week, a surfer off the coast of California had an unexpected encounter with a sea otter as it amusingly commandeered his surfboard. Bystanders on the shore captured footage of the hilarious stand-off between the otter on top of the surfboard and the surfer treading water in the ocean. Now, the video of the encounter is going viral online.
WATCH: Regal Horned Lizard Caught on Camera Shooting Blood Out of Its Eyes
In this insane viral footage posted to Twitter, a regal horned lizard is filmed shooting blood out of its eyes in a stream aimed at a predator. Plenty of animals have weird defense mechanisms: skunks are known to spray gross fumes, pufferfish puff up, some octopuses spray ink, and some snakes spit venom. However, nothing seems as strange as the regal horned lizard’s defense mechanism.
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
pawesome.net
German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby
Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
People are convinced this Mastiff has found an adorable way to tell his owners he loves them
Dogs have a lot of different techniques to tell you they love you, from licking to cuddles to furious tail-wagging. But one English Mastiff called Lenny appears to have found yet another way of showing his affection. He likes to lie down with his paws curled inwards and pressed against each other so they make a heart shape.
intheknow.com
Toddler has hilarious reaction when mom ‘steals’ his eyes
This toddler had the most dramatic reaction when his mom pretended to “steal” his eyes!. Fern-elizabeth Britton (@fernelizabethbrit) is a parent and TikToker whose 2-year-old toddler, Ethan, has a serious flair for the dramatic! In a hilarious video, Fern-elizabeth pretended to steal the toddler’s eyes while playing with him, prompting an amazing response from the 2-year-old. The dramatic toddler plays along by breaking into fake sobs that would give many professional actors a run for their money!
KIDS・
Little Girl Feeds Baby Deer Near Waterfall in Viral Video, Social Media Can’t Handle It
Whenever we come across children interacting with animals, it always seems to melt our hearts. As if it was right out of Disney money, the clip below shows a little girl sharing an adorable moment with a baby deer. Viewers can see her feeding the fawn with a picturesque waterfall in the background.
msn.com
Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic
Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
pethelpful.com
Woman's Sweet Little Hamster Who Acts Like a Dog Has Everyone Falling in Love
When most people think about hamsters, they picture colorful tubes and exercise wheels. Maybe even one of those hamster balls that lets them roam the house! These are certainly the most popular accessories for these tiny rodents, but they're not the only options. For sweet little Oscar, the whole house...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Toddler Turns Time Out into A Dance Party and It’s Adorable [Video]
When you think of ‘Time Out’ you likely think of a sad quiet child or a crying child just begging to come out. But these parents didn’t think of the alternative – their toddler would have the time of their life by turning time out into a time of dance.
KIDS・
pethelpful.com
Cat Hijacks Man's Birthday Gift and We Can't Stop Laughing
If you've ever wondered if your cat is jealous when other people get attention, a video on TikTok seems to have the answer. Jasper, or @allthingsjasper, was not thrilled when he realized it was his dad John's birthday. So of course he decided to hunker down in one of his papa's present, causing one seriously funny video online.
Mix 95.7FM
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0