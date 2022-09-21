ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Duncan

Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
