Washington, DC

trazeetravel.com

citizenM Opens Second Location in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., welcomes citizenM’s second hotel, citizenM Washington DC NoMa, to the city. The new hotel opens two years after the brand’s first DC hotel, citizenM Washington Capitol. The new hotel features 296 rooms, all featuring citizenM’s unfailing dedication to design, art, technology and comfort. “We’re thrilled...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

PANAFEST, Celebrating African Heritage, Returns to MoCo on Saturday, September 24

On Saturday, PANAFEST will be held at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. PANAFEST gives our community a chance to celebrate the rich diversity of Africa during African Heritage Month. This year’s theme focuses on unity and bringing together people with African ancestry from all over the world. This will be the 11th annual gathering in Montgomery County with African cuisine, fashion and music on display from noon until 9 p.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washingtonian.com

Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”

DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
DCist

D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions

The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC Council bill would provide free social work master’s degrees at UDC

The mental health care field needs more social workers, and a proposal in front of the D.C. Council might help provide them. The District’s Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022 would allow students to pursue a master’s of social work degree at the University of the District of Columbia — free of charge.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

First Prince George's Film Festival Kicks Off

Filmmakers in Prince George's County, Maryland, are showcasing their work and networking with industry leaders this weekend at the county's first film festival. "It's exciting because it gives opportunities to these upcoming filmmakers, next generation," filmmaker Jimmy Jinkins said. National and local filmmakers are partnering with industry leaders to talk...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid

WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
howard.edu

‘The Meccaverse!’ Howard University Announces the 2022 Homecoming Event Schedule

WASHINGTON – Howard University presents “The Meccaverse” as the theme for the 2022 Howard Homecoming festivities, scheduled October 15-23, 2022. The theme honors the many generations who have contributed to the creation of the special universe we call Howard University. This year’s celebrations will be the first fully in-person Homecoming since 2019.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Prince George’s County zoning bill raises concerns

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Some neighbors in Prince George’s County say not all growth is good. They’re worried a new zoning bill could pave the way to more congestion and not enough resources. For decades zoning hearings gave people in the county a chance to express their concerns but with this new bill […]
LARGO, MD
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed at DC homeless shelter

WASHINGTON - Police say a man suffered minor injuries after he was stabbed early Friday morning at a D.C. homeless shelter. The stabbing happened just after 2:15 a.m. in a shelter in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the southeast. The man was transported to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
northernvirginiamag.com

Poke Is Popping Up All Over NoVA. Here’s Where to Get It

From Alexandria to Centreville, there are plenty of places to taste this traditional Hawaiian dish. If you’ve been thinking that poke (pronounced poh-kay, rhymes with “OK”) might be having a moment in Northern Virginia, you’re absolutely correct. In fact, across the U.S., this traditional Hawaiian bowl...
CENTREVILLE, VA
chesapeakefamily.com

Fun Things to Do This Weekend: September 23-25

Mid Atlantic Health Expo. Sept. 23-24. This health and wellness event offers something for every age and interest. Attendees will be entertained and engaged with a variety of health and wellness exhibits and activities. Free. 1-5 p.m. North Laurel Community Center, Laurel. midatlantichealthexpo.org. Wee-Sale Prince George’s County. Sept. 23-25. Maryland’s...
GAMBRILLS, MD
popville.com

Behold the new Metrorail map

“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
WASHINGTON, DC
