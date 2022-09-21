ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
simphome.com

How to make a small bedroom smell fresh

Scented candles, diffusers, or sprays can help your home smell better. But if you’re looking for a more subtle way to freshen up your space without overusing scented products, there are some easy ways. First, it’s important to know why we use scented products. We often expect them to...
ohmymag.co.uk

Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life

Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
CNET

Unclog Your Toilet Without a Plunger (It's Way Easier Than You Think)

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Clogged toilet? Put down that plunger. It's possible to fix it while avoiding all of the gross drips and splashes that come with attempting to do so with a plunger -- and it's a better, cleaner, easier way.
Mic

35 surprising ways you're wasting so much effing money around your house

If perusing your credit card statement at the end of the month always leads to concern — and you’re never sure why cash seems to flee your wallet — the answer could be something you’re doing at home without even realizing it. As you’ll see on the list below, I can count at least 35 surprising ways you’re wasting so much effing money around your house — and thankfully, I can also name 35 clever solutions to match.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Air fryer food hacks and ideas for unusual recipes

Air fryers, aka the hottest kitchen gadgets of the moment, offer speedier for cooking than traditional ovens as well as a healthier alternative to frying. Recent research shows these appliances are around £260 a year cheaper to run than electric ovens - perfect for those looking to be more energy efficient.
Florence Carmela

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Food & Wine

Amazon Quietly Slashed Up to $180 Off Breville's Top-Rated Toaster Ovens

When it comes to toaster ovens, there's nothing like Breville. The brand's luxe countertop appliances function as a mini convection oven, crisping everything from bagels to an entire chicken with a touch of a button. That's why you can't miss this big sale: Amazon just slashed up to 36% off of Breville's top models, and the deals are some of the lowest we've seen all year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
Daily Beast

Travel the World Without Killing Your Feet in These Comfy Walking Shoes

Everyone wants to see the world, but traveling can take a toll on the body. Hours of walking, tours with no place to sit, and long days make for unhappy feet and irritable travelers. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between skipping a long-awaited day of sightseeing and crossing a long-awaited item off the bucket list. Orthofeet have designed shoes specifically to enhance comfort and alleviate pain for a variety of issues like back pain, swollen feet, overpronation, and arthritis.
Epicurious

A Step-by-Step Guide to Better Bread Pudding

Isn’t the kind of dessert that requires endless whisking or multiple trips to the store. A simple custard of eggs, milk, butter—along with a few spices—transforms a loaf of bread into dessert. For those reasons, it’s often the dessert I turn to on lazy evenings or when I need to make dessert for a crowd.
