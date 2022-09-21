Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Ames dims lights on Sioux City S.C. North 57-28
Ames rolled past Sioux City S.C. North for a comfortable 57-28 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23. Last season, Ames and Sioux City S.C. North squared off with September 24, 2021 at Ames High School last season. For a full recap, click here. Recently on...
Sioux City Journal
Ankeny Centennial squeaks past Sioux City S.C. East in tight tilt 31-28
Ankeny Centennial fans held their breath in an uneasy 31-28 victory over Sioux City S.C. East on September 23 in Iowa football. Sioux City S.C. East authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Ankeny Centennial at the end of the first quarter. The Jaguars' offense moved in front...
Sioux City Journal
Turnovers, penalties doom Iowa State against Baylor
AMES — Iowa State coughed up two turnovers. Baylor lost zero. The Cyclones were whistled for a spate of ill-timed penalties on the first and third quarters. The Bears committed just three the entire game. So Saturday’s Big 12 season opener for both teams provided ISU with its latest...
Sioux City Journal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Baylor hands Iowa State its first loss
AMES, Iowa — A tough loss two weeks ago prepared No. 17 Baylor for Saturday’s Big 12 opener at Iowa State. After a double-overtime defeat at BYU, Bears quarterback Blake Shapen was ready for a rowdy Jack Trice Stadium crowd and was the catalyst for a 31-24 victory over the Cyclones.
Sioux City Journal
Patience and perfection form the foundation for ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers slowly unwinds after a game in the least surprising way possible. “To be honest, I just watch more football,” said the strong-armed redshirt sophomore from West Sioux. Dekkers’ dedication to postgame film study mirrors that of record-setting Cyclone quarterback Brock...
