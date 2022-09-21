Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in NovemberA.W. NavesWest Paducah, KY
wpsdlocal6.com
Extended closure of Turner Landing Road in Ballard County begins Wednesday
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a 2-week closure of KY 310/ Turner Landing Road in Ballard County to allow for installation of a new culvert. According to a Friday release, the road will be closed at mile point 1.25 beginning on Sept. 28 with...
wpsdlocal6.com
Construction begins on Bottom Ditch Bridge after 4-month closure
PADUCAH — Jim Smith Contracting began construction on the new Bottom Ditch Bridge on Old Mayfield Road this week following a closure that began on May 24. According to a release from the KYTC, Bottom Ditch Bridge was reduced to a 10-ton load limit in June of 2021 due to substructure damage, but overweight trucks continued to cross it.
kbsi23.com
Milling, paving on tap for Graves County, Ky.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and paving at various locations along highways in Graves County starting this week and continuing into next week. This is part of a wide range of spot repairs and maintenance patching in Graves County. Most...
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River road closures negatively affect small businesses
PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah. Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week. Business...
westkentuckystar.com
Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24
Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned West Kentucky Rural Electric outage in Hazel area to begin at 11 p.m. Friday
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric says a planned power outage will last two hours starting at 11 p.m. Friday night. The outage will affect about 440 homes and businesses in the Hazel area of southern Calloway County. WKRECC says the outage has been planned so maintenance...
KFVS12
Burn ban issued in Scott Co., Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A burn ban was issued for Scott County until further notice. The Scott County Commission and Scott County Office of Emergency Management issued the ban on Friday, September 23. It was effective immediately. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety on its Facebook page,...
KFVS12
Teen ticketed in rollover pickup truck crash injuring 3 passengers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. in Franklin County, Illinois on Thursday, September 22. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Ram truck went off the right side of South County Line Road, just west of Old Marion Road, and flipped several times before landing on its top.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Ridgewood Drive in Trigg County was severely damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon. Trigg County Emergency Manager David Bryant says the fire started with the stove and quickly spread to the rest of the single wide mobile home. The owner was able to get out of the...
KFVS12
Parked vehicle damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 900 block of College Street on Thursday evening, September 22 to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they did not find any victims, but they did find evidence of gunfire. Police said officers found shell casings...
wpsdlocal6.com
Demolition continues at Graves County Courthouse
MAYFIELD, KY — Crews are continuing their work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse, which was severely damaged by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10. Youngblood Excavating and Contracting is tearing down three buildings in downtown Mayfield, including the courthouse, Mayfield Fire Station 1 and the American Legion building. Local 6 talked with one person watching the demolition.
kbsi23.com
17-year-old cited after 3 other injured in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after a crash on Sept. 21 injured three people. He faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor. The teen was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Paducah hit and run, deputies looking for information
PADUCAH — A victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run accident, deputies say, and they're looking for help identifying the driver. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Roy Lee...
920wmok.com
Brookport Fire Department Responds to RV Fire
On Wednesday afternoon the Brookport Fire Department responded to Plant street shortly after 5:30pm for an RV fire. Prior to arrival the fire had spread to the garage and surrounding grass. Brookport Fire Department and Massac County Fire Protection District were able to gain control. County Fire then used foam...
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
'Make sure you put your trash in the trashcan.' Crew tackles cleanup at Barbecue on the River
PADUCAH — Vendors at Barbecue on the River are filling a lot of orders. With lots of orders comes a lot garbage. The Paducah Public Works Department says there's a lot that goes into keeping the grounds clean. They're calling on the public to do most of the work....
920wmok.com
School Bus Driver Rescues Motorist from Pond in Massac County
On Wednesday Jeff Pippin, school bus driver for Robinson Transport, Inc had finished his bus route for the day when he observed a truck fully submerged in a pond that appeared to have run off the road. Inside the truck was a male occupant who appeared to be unconscious. Pippin called Robinson Transport General Manager, Tina Williamson and told her what was happening, where he was and to call 911.
14news.com
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash
A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County implementing new high-tech search and rescue cameras
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Deputies in Williamson County will now be able to communicate with victims, de-escalate dangerous situations, and participate in search and rescue operations remotely thanks to new high-tech equipment. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, they'll be obtaining an Unmanned Ariel System...
