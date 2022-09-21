On Wednesday Jeff Pippin, school bus driver for Robinson Transport, Inc had finished his bus route for the day when he observed a truck fully submerged in a pond that appeared to have run off the road. Inside the truck was a male occupant who appeared to be unconscious. Pippin called Robinson Transport General Manager, Tina Williamson and told her what was happening, where he was and to call 911.

MASSAC COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO