speedsport.com
Grant Rides The Top At Eldora
ROSSBURG, Ohio — On a milestone night, Justin Grant became the 26th driver to reach 50 USAC national feature victories as he checked off his second career 4-Crown Nationals USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship victory at Eldora Speedway. Grant, who won the 2016 4-Crown race, took over the...
Courtney Ends All Star Drought At Eldora
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Snapping what was to become an unexpected winless spell with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, Tyler Courtney won Saturday’s 4-Crown Nationals feature at Eldora Speedway. It was Courtney’s seventh of the All Star season, was as rich as it...
Leary Rips To Silver Crown Pole
ROSSBURG, Ohio — C.J. Leary will start from the pole position during Saturday night’s 40th 4-Crown Nationals Presented By NKTELCO USAC Silver Crown feature at Eldora Speedway. The Greenfield, Ind., native turned the quickest lap during Friday night’s Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying session with a time of 17.288 seconds...
