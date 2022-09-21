ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested

NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Huntsville, AL
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Paramus, NJ
State
Alabama State
Paramus, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Nj#Special Victims Unit#The Department Of Health
105.7 The Hawk

Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County

Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Linden, NJ High School student dies after football game brain injury

LINDEN — Mayor Derek Armstead has announced the death of a high school football player resulting from brain injuries sustained during a game. Xavier McClain, a 5'5" sophomore running back was injured during the Tigers' second game of the season on September 9 against Woodbridge, according to the mayor. In earlier posts on his Facebook page, Armstead said McClain had suffered a traumatic brain injury and was on life support.
LINDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
105.7 The Hawk

Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects

There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy