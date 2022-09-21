Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $415,000
YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOUSE!! With over 2500 Sq ft, this spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 half bath home with a 2 car garage in the highly sought after Park Meadows neighborhood offers all the room you will need to spread out and entertain! Downstairs flows freely with a great, inviting entry way with a rod iron staircase, perfect dining room area open to the kitchen, family room open to the kitchen, very nice floors, also downstairs is the isolated master bedroom and en suite, tub, shower, and double vanities, with a walk in closet. The kitchen brings very nice granite counters, a large island, and lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances, plus a nice size pantry. Upstairs, you’ll find the perfect living area or game room, four spacious bedrooms with great closet space. Take some time out back to find the perfect size backyard and covered patio offering just enough room to play and relax from the day. This HOME has been well taken care of and is conveniently located to nearby schools, HEB, dining, and hospitals. MIDWAY ISD. Come and show TODAY!
City of Waco hoping to help residents save money on electric bills with Texas Power Switch
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is hoping it can help residents save money when it comes to their electric bills by partnering with Texas Power Switch (TPS), a company that sells electricity rates in the state. Earlier this week, the city posted on its Instagram page that...
fox44news.com
Early morning fire damages Hewitt home
Hewitt (FOX 44) — Firefighters from Hewitt and Waco stopped a fire from destroying a home early Saturday morning. The first call went out just after 6 a.m. for a house fire in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Hewitt. Hewitt firefighters quickly stopped the flames from spreading...
WacoTrib.com
The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut
"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Who's paying? | Copperas Cove water pipe breaks, floods homeowners
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Robbie Marion, now 80-years-old, has lived in Copperas Cove since the 1970s. Her home suddenly flooded Monday night after a city water pipe burst around 8 p.m. Marion said she first saw the water rushing by the back door. "It was horrible. It was just...
KWTX
‘We’re finally here’: Gatesville nonprofit opens first physical location for families in need
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a new beginning for Hidden Gem Family Center. The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to open its first physical location in downtown Gatesville. “We offer anything to families in crisis…whatever that may be,” executive director Jennifer Featherston said. Whether that’s...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
You Can Now Shop Joanna Gaines’ Antique Collection at Magnolia Silos
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose
KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Their Second Magnolia at the Silos Baking Competition
Chip and Joanna Gaines announced another 'Silos Baking Competition' is in the works for an entire season on Magnolia Network, and fans can catch live tapings for the next two weeks.
KWTX
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Waco Wild West 100 Bike Tour: Waco Wild West Bike Tour. 5K & Inflatable Obstacle Course: 5K Inflatable & Obstacle Course. Home for the...
Bell County Residents Question Brazos River Authority On Belhouse Pipeline Project
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) – Bell County community members had many questions today for the Brazos River Authority’s public meeting at the county expo center. It’s for the Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project building a pipe from Lake Belton to Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Many attendants we spoke with say they’re still feeling the impact from the […]
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
Gumbo cookoff among Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 invite the public to a cookoff here in Killeen this Saturday.
KWTX
A Temple Art Center has been dedicated to Michael Cahill, who lost his life to the Fort Hood terrorist attack in 2009, and his wife Joleen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A national nonprofit is honoring the legacy of a man who lost his life in the terrorist attack at Fort Hood in 2009. Almost thirteen years after that attack, national nonprofit Help Heal Veterans has dedicated their arts center in Temple to Michael and his wife Joleen.
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
