ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 1

Related
WacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $415,000

YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOUSE!! With over 2500 Sq ft, this spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 half bath home with a 2 car garage in the highly sought after Park Meadows neighborhood offers all the room you will need to spread out and entertain! Downstairs flows freely with a great, inviting entry way with a rod iron staircase, perfect dining room area open to the kitchen, family room open to the kitchen, very nice floors, also downstairs is the isolated master bedroom and en suite, tub, shower, and double vanities, with a walk in closet. The kitchen brings very nice granite counters, a large island, and lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances, plus a nice size pantry. Upstairs, you’ll find the perfect living area or game room, four spacious bedrooms with great closet space. Take some time out back to find the perfect size backyard and covered patio offering just enough room to play and relax from the day. This HOME has been well taken care of and is conveniently located to nearby schools, HEB, dining, and hospitals. MIDWAY ISD. Come and show TODAY!
LORENA, TX
fox44news.com

Early morning fire damages Hewitt home

Hewitt (FOX 44) — Firefighters from Hewitt and Waco stopped a fire from destroying a home early Saturday morning. The first call went out just after 6 a.m. for a house fire in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Hewitt. Hewitt firefighters quickly stopped the flames from spreading...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut

"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Killeen, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Real Estate
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#French
KCEN

Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Waco Wild West 100 Bike Tour: Waco Wild West Bike Tour. 5K & Inflatable Obstacle Course: 5K Inflatable & Obstacle Course. Home for the...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church

The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy