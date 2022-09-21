ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reserve, LA

Comments / 20

No one you know
4d ago

How stupid does his flock feel for confiding in a monster that killed a child? And he is not a Catholic. Mark that down for all you who think that Protestants do not commit heinous crimes!

Reply
13
MzQueenC
3d ago

Its just sad when people are using God's word for their own agenda. This is why most people don't believe in the Bible and follow it because of people like him and his wife is no better than him.She should have not tried to help him in any kind of way.I know that the Bible says to be with your mate for better or worst but this here for killing and beating some one or especially a child is crazy which is wrong.One of the commandments thy shalt not kill.God says to put him first and that is his commandments so i would have not helped him in any kind of way. Because she went alone with him now she's in jail.I love my freedom. I told my children and families if they do wrong I will tell and up hold no wrong doing.We are not perfect but there is a line I will not cross.I fear the LordGod who is the Great I Am not people. They needs 🙏🙏🙏for their salvation and I will be praying for them and their families.

Reply(1)
9
christine w
4d ago

He needs to brush up on the La. "double jeopardy" law~delay tactic for sure. That said ~he killed a child...the mother is already in prison ~I hope the civil rights activists came to protect those of the deceased child and the church to help the surviving children get through this.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Man arrested for home invasion, shooting husband of WWOZ DJ

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced an arrest in the home invasion and shooting of the husband of WWOZ DJ. Police booked 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz in connection with the attempted murder of Joe Cooper in May in the 4400 block of St. Roch Street. Wiltz was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Reserve, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Reserve, LA
City
Edgard, LA
wbrz.com

Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Pastor#Violent Crime#Victors#The U S Supreme Court#Supr
WAFB

Inmate attempts early release scheme in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Authorities stopped an inmate’s scheme to gain early release from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Nicole E. Stevens, 33, was being held in EBR for a drug charge, Sarah N. Clark, 39, would visit Stevens and discuss topics on “beating the system” and avoiding the rest of her sentence , according to LPSO and EBRSO deputies.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WWL

Man and woman shot dead in Marrero

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man and woman were killed in a double shooting that occurred in Marrero Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The JPSO media release said that deputies were dispatched to the 2600 area of Bay Adams Drive at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man and woman inside a vehicle, both with a gunshot wound.
MARRERO, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WWL-TV

JPSO: Man shot, killed in parking lot of business in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one man dead on Sunday night. Deputies were called around 11 p.m. for a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard. They found a man shot at least one time.
MARRERO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy