KFYR-TV
School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bus crash that ended in the Maple River late Friday afternoon. Officials were dispatched to 50th St. SE, east of 146th Ave SE in rural Leonard after a school bus went through the guardrail, down the ditch and over an embankment before coming to rest in the Maple River. At the time of the crash, there were seven students from the Enderlin Area School District and a driver on the bus.
valleynewslive.com
Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
kvrr.com
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
740thefan.com
Fargo police investigating fatal train/pedestrian incident downtown
FARGO (KFGO) – A man was struck and killed by a train in downtown Fargo early Friday. Police responded to the train crossing in the 400 block of Broadway around 12:30 a.m. after BNSF train operators notified authorities that a man was hit on the tracks by the eastbound train and was dead at the scene.
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
740thefan.com
Waubun man arrested in Wadena County drug case
WADENA, Minn. (KFGO) – A Waubun man is facing drug charges after his arrest during a traffic stop near Verndale. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over the driver for speeding. K9 Nitro was sent to the stop and suspected fentanyl was discovered. 32-year-old John...
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police make several arrests for trespassing in house set to be demolished
(Fargo, ND) -- As many as seven people may face charges for trespassing in a home set to be demolished. Police arrested the alleged trespassers Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue North. Police say all but one of those arrested have no permanent address. One of the people also had outstanding warrants from Fargo and Cass County.
kvrr.com
Fargo Police SUV involved in rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A driver hit a Fargo Police car going through an intersection with its lights and sirens on. That’s according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the crash. The crash happened just before 3:45 pm Tuesday at the intersection of 25th St. 1st Ave. N., near Fargo Police Headquarters.
Fargo, ND Commissioner “We Have To Take Back Our Downtown”
The city of Fargo and the rest of the state of North Dakota might not always see eye-to-eye on social issues, but it's safe to say we all agree that we should all enjoy the right to feel safe in our communities. Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has concerns about...
valleynewslive.com
WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a crucial part of Linda Hamann’s home, the serenity of her backyard and gardens. It’s as she describes it, her sanctuary, a place to unwind and relax. However, all of that was stripped away when a speeding car spun out and crashed through her fence into her backyard.
wdayradionow.com
Spirit fueled West Fargo church to offer gas discounted by $1.25 a gallon
(Fargo, ND) -- A pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church in West Fargo talked about why they're offering discounted gas. "Primarily it's because as Christians we've been given the greatest gift of all time. We've been given salvation through Jesus Christ, and one of the things that God calls us to do is to love our neighbors as ourselves. So we want to show God's love that he has shown us. We want to show that to everyone around us," said Pastor Tanner Olson.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris. ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.
valleynewslive.com
18K lost in recent grandparent scam
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A couple is out $18,000 following a grandparent scam involving a fake car accident. Moorhead Police say on Sept. 13 a couple got a call from a woman who sounded like their granddaughter, saying they were in a car crash with another woman and a baby.
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
valleynewslive.com
Judge Nick Chase seated on North Dakota’s District Court
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota received his robe and gavel Wednesday afternoon in Fargo. Judge Nick Chase was seated on North Dakota’s District Court. He took time thanking those who helped him get to this point, including his family, colleagues, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Gov. Doug Burgum.
valleynewslive.com
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Ex-convict who served 29 years for murder shows support for new REIGNITE initiative at Cass County Jail
(Fargo, ND) -- A former convict who spent 29 years in prison for murder was among those who gathered in Fargo Wednesday to help jumpstart the new R.E.I.G.N.I.T.E. initiative at the Cass County Jail. "We all are going to make mistakes. I made probably the worst mistake you could ever...
kvrr.com
We Talk Spirits With The Long Island Medium Before Her Grand Forks Appearance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of the Long Island Medium get a chance to see her live and in action Thursday night at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Wednesday afternoon, TJ Nelson had a chance to talk with Theresa Caputo about talking to the dead. “Maybe you...
