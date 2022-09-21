Read full article on original website
Judge Threatens Trump Lawyers With Possible Sanctions Over Clinton Lawsuit
Florida District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks said Trump's lawyers could face sanctions for claims made in the suit, which Middlebrooks dismissed on Friday.
Donald Trump Just Scored A Victory In The FBI Investigation At Mar-A-Lago
Donald Trump has had a very difficult last few weeks. Although polls indicate his popularity has actually increased among his supporters after the FBI raided his Florida property on August 8, it seems the damning news coming out of the investigation just keeps looking worse for the former president, whose Truth Social platform is also in hot water (via Morning Consult).
Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago
Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
It’s Over: Trump Will Be Indicted
I have finally seen enough. Donald Trump will be indicted by a federal grand jury. You heard me right: I believe Trump will actually be indicted for a criminal offense. Even with all its redactions, the probable cause affidavit published today by the magistrate judge in Florida makes clear to me three essential points:
Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says
A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
New phone, huge diss: Mike Lindell spotted with cell after claiming FBI seized his
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen using a cellphone at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally on Saturday, days after claiming the FBI had seized his phone.
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
Trump news – live: Trump attacks ‘absolute loser’ McConnell as special master named in Mar-a-Lago papers probe
A Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the FBI investigation into top secret papers seized by agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the former president’s estate after Mr Trump successfully demanded someone be appointed.US District Judge Aileen Cannon also rejected the Justice Department’s request to resume its criminal investigation into the classified documents. Judge Cannon said that she was not willing to accept the government’s assertions that nearly 100 documents taken from Mr Trump’s estate were classified.“The court does not find it appropriate...
Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid
An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch
In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
Will former President Trump be prosecuted following the Mar-a-Lago search?
The Department of Justice’s new filing regarding the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home suggests, but does not prove, a couple of crimes may have been committed. The filing points to possible obstruction of justice and possible lying to the FBI. Some conservatives suggest that Trump should not be prosecuted since Hillary Clinton was not for her handling of classified information.Aug. 31, 2022.
Mike Lindell's phone search reveals new details about scope of federal probe into efforts to subvert 2020 election results
The Justice Department is seeking information about at least seven people in connection with a breach of a Colorado county's voting system as part of efforts to subvert the 2020 election results, according to subpoena documents obtained by CNN that reveal new details about the breadth of the investigation.
Trump's spokesman accused the Washington Post of 'colluding' with the FBI over a report nuclear secrets were kept at Mar-a-Lago
Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for the former president, hit back at a report Trump had kept top secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump faces new legal problem in DOJ pressure allegations
Former President Trump is facing a new political quagmire as Senate Democrats open an investigation into allegations he pressured the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his political opponents. Former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman wrote in a new book that the Justice Department under Trump pushed his office to pursue criminal cases against former Secretary of State John Kerry and others viewed as political opponents of Trump.
Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser, pleads not guilty in border wall scheme
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, the onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to money laundering and conspiracy charges for allegedly deceiving donors to an effort to help Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
As Biden Lambasts Trump Over Mar-A-Lago Case, Former POTUS Says He's Heading To Scene Of 'Unjust' Raid
President Joe Biden was critical of Donald Trump’s handling of sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida residence. What Happened: Biden, in an appearance on CBS’ 60 Minutes program, said he had not “personally spoken” with anyone on the investigation surrounding the documents, reported The Hill.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone seized by FBI at Hardee's, he says
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a supporter of Donald Trump who has espoused the former president's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, said he was served a federal subpoena Tuesday and that his phone was seized by federal agents. Lindell claimed in a video posted online Tuesday that FBI...
