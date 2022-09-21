Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Planned a Comedy About Divorced QVC Hosts That Never Got Made: We Developed ‘a Whole Idea’

Is Karma real? That’s a question investigative Swifties have been trying to answer for years now. Across numerous breakdown videos and Twitter threads, Taylor Swift’s Easter egg-loving fans have been piecing together the mystery of a “lost” album in Swift’s discography. Various clues suggest that the album might have been titled Karma and that it was meant to follow her synth-pop pivot 1989. Of course, what actually happened after 1989 is also what might have led to Karma being scrapped (if it even existed): In 2016, Swift endured a very public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian that made her go radio silent for nearly a year until she released 2017’s Reputation. That period also bore controversies over her lack of a clear political affiliation during the 2016 election and alleged falling outs with numerous gal pals attached to her infamous “squad.”

